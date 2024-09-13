Ridgewood football vs. FCW score, news, kickoff, live coverage

FCW's Leelynd Durbin (at far right) tries to elude the coverage during a kickoff drill at the opening day of the team's summer camp in Flanagan. (J.T. Pedelty)

Ridgewood faces FCW in Week 3 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive reporter Brian Hoxsey will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Ridgewood vs. FCW kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: The Wood Shed

Ridgewood-FCW preview

About the Spartans: A co-op of Ridgewood and AlWood, the Spartans went 7-2 in the regular season and made it all the way to the I8FA state championship game last season, where they – like FCW two weeks ago – ran into buzzsaw Amboy/LaMoille/Ohio co-op. Ridgewood rematched the Clippers in Week 1 of this season and played them closer, albeit still in a 36-8 defeat, before Week 2′s return to form with a 56-14 win over winless Galva. This should be a good measuring stick for both teams against a 2023 playoff qualifier, with another meeting between them coming in Week 8 in Cambridge.

About the Falcons: After a slow start, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland pieced together a second consecutive solid all-around effort in Week 2′s 38-8 victory over Peoria Heights. Now FCW hosts the first of two consecutive games on their other home field in rural Streator. Leelynd Durbin (222 yards in Week 2) and Logan Ruddy (100 yards) have emerged into another potent 1-2 running back punch for the Falcons, who also have the ability to throw, led by QB Seth Jones and WR Connor Reed. Both of the teams FCW have defeated have yet to win a game, so expect a step up in competition against the reigning I8FA runners-up.

FND pick: Ridgewood co-op

Postgame analysis:

