Plainfield North football vs. Plainfield South score, news, how to watch, live coverage

Plainfield North faces Plainfield South in Week 3 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive reporter Rob Oesterle will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

Plainfield North vs. Plainfield South kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Plainfield South High School

About the Tigers: Plainfield North has played a strong nonconference schedule in recent seasons, and last year that practice benefitted them when schedule strength got it into the playoffs as a four-win team. Although it’s still early and that practice still remains, opening with Lockport and York, the Tigers hope they can turn thing around so that they don’t have to benefit from it again. Plainfield North’s offense has been up-and-down to start the season, but the combination of QB Justus Byrd and WR Omar Coleman has proved potent. The Tigers defense needs to do a better job of putting the clamps down moving forward.

About the Cougars: Plainfield South hasn’t won at Plainfield North since 2018, but probably enters this game with the most confidence in a while they can achieve against their district rival. Plainfield South’s defense has been stellar through the first two games, and while the offense is a step behind that right now, they are finding ways to scratch and claw out victories. Sometimes, that’s half the battle. QB Cody Hogan has shown up as a quality run/pass threat for the Cougars.

How to watch Plainfield North vs. Plainfield South football game livestream

The Plainfield North vs. Plainfield South game is available on the NFHS Network

