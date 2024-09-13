Peoria football vs. Morris score, news, kickoff, live coverage

Peoria faces Morris in Week 3 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive reporter Bill Freskos will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Peoria vs. Morris kickoff: 7:15 p.m.

Where: Morris High School

Peoria-Morris preview

About the Lions: Peoria is off to a good start under a new coach and is still scoring points in bunches. It remains to be seen if the Lions will reach the epic offensive levels they did under former coach Tim Thornton, who moved onto another coaching position in Florida. Morris fans probably remember Thornton’s 2022 team not so fondly, as in that year’s playoffs Peoria High posted 76 points to beat Morris by 20 in a shootout.

About Morris: Morris got a little bit of a scare thrown into them by a Joliet West squad that hung around until Morris gained some separation in the fourth quarter. Morris lost some key offensive players to graduation last year, but it hasn’t really skipped a beat with QB Brady Varner, RB Griffin Zweeres and WR Jack Wheeler excelling in those roles currently. Morris still looks like their are going to be a factor in whatever postseason class it lands in, either 4A or 5A.

FND Pick: Morris

Postgame analysis:

Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive

Live updates: