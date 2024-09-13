Oswego East shuts out Plainfield East to earn first win of season

Oswego East's Ty'Rel Thomas breaks through the Plainfield East defense during a game on Thursday Sept. 12, 2024 at Plainfield East High School (Adam Jomant for Shaw Local News Network/Adam Jomant)

PLAINFIELD – Rarely do teams find themselves playing on Thursday nights in the middle of the season.

The last time Oswego East or Plainfield East played a Thursday night game was in 2022, coincidentally, against each other.

With the LIV Golf Tournament being held at the Bolingbrook Golf Course just a few miles away, the decision was made to move the previously scheduled Week 3 Friday night contest to Thursday.

For many teams, players, and coaches, routine is everything. Shortening a week of preparation can create distraction and throw off countless variables, but for Oswego East it meant earning its first win of the year 42-0.

“Our guys adapted well to the changes this week,” Oswego East coach Tyson LeBlanc said.

After a defensive stop on the opening drive of the game, the Wolves offense got the ball in favorable position at the Plainfield East 30-yard line, resulting in a rushing touchdown from quarterback Niko Villacci on fourth down from the 7-yard line with an extra point to follow.

After the ensuing kickoff, the Oswego East defense created a turnover and scored a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage.

Down by 13, the Plainfield East offense put together an 11-play drive to steal back momentum. The Bengals, however, could not turn the drive into points.

Oswego East's Niko Villacci runs the ball during a game against Plainfield East on Thursday Sept. 12, 2024 at Plainfield East High School (Adam Jomant for Shaw Local News Network/Adam Jomant)

Following a three-and-out from their defense, the Bengals were poised to begin another drive. Starting at their own 37-yard line, the Bengals generated 42 yards of offense, highlighted by senior running back Shawn Harris, who picked up 33 yards rushing on the drive.

The Oswego East defense managed a stand that embodied the idea of ‘bend but don’t break,’ forcing a fumble before the Bengals could score.

It was at this point the Oswego East offense began to click.

Starting from their own 16-yard line, the Wolves put together a seven-play drive resulting in a touchdown.

Up 20-0 the Wolves defense made a stand.

The following drive took just a 1:26 when sophomore running back Ty’Rel Thomas rushed for a 26-yard gain and Villacci went 3 for 3 with a 17-yard touchdown pass.

The Bengals were persistent but were stretched thin in the second half.

“We had a lot of guys who had to play new positions,” Plainfield East coach Harvey Jackson said. “We hope as we continue into next week those players will continue to be more comfortable and continue to grow in those spots.”

In the third quarter, the Wolves put together an 11 play 61-yard drive finishing in a touchdown to take the lead 35-0.

On the following Bengal possession, the Oswego East special teams unit scored a touchdown of its own on a blocked put from the Bengal 30-yard line.

“Obviously, we’re excited about the win, and to hold the shutout,” LeBlanc said. “As we continue on with a tough schedule ahead, we need to limit our mistakes and stop being our own worst enemy.”

The Wolves (1-2) play Plainfield South (2-0) in a Week 4 matchup to finish Southwest Prairie crossovers, while the Bengals (0-3) take on new SPC member Bolingbrook.