Fenwick football vs. Joliet Catholic score, news, kickoff, live coverage

Fenwick faces Joliet Catholic in Week 3 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Tim Cronin will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Fenwick vs. Joliet Catholic kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Joliet

Fenwick-Joliet Catholic preview

About the Friars: Fenwick appears to have righted things after finishing below .500 last season and missing the playoffs for the first time during Matt Battaglia’s run as head coach. Fenwick isn’t that far removed from a 2021 Class 5A state championship, and it certainly has elite talent at its disposal in defensive lineman Nathaniel Marshall, an Auburn commit, who also lines up as a wide receiver/tight end at times to create matchup issues for any defense. Marshall is not alone amongst Fenwick returners, as seven other defensive returners from last year join Marshall.

About the Hilltoppers: Joliet Catholic ran into a brick wall known as the Oswego defense in Week 2, but it is hard to believe the Hilltoppers won’t find their way back to offensive respectability in relatively short order. Joliet Catholic, like every other CCL/ESCC team, now needs to try to find a way to string some league wins together in a circumstance that frankly isn’t that easy to do. That’s got to start with Joliet Catholic’s multi-pronged rushing attack that stacked up over 300 rushing yards alone in the Week 1 win over Iowa City, but mustered barely over 100 total yards in the shutout loss to Oswego.

FND Pick: Joliet Catholic

Postgame analysis:

Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive

Live updates: