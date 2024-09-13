Coal City football vs. Streator score, news, how to listen, live coverage

Coal City faces Streator in Week 3 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive editor J.T. Pedelty will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

Coal City vs. Streator kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Streator High School

About the Coalers: The Coalers tested themselves in Week 1 and hung around with Morris until a late collapse left them 0-1. Coal City got right in a hurry in Week 2, dominating Canton 53-6. Armed with a number of proven returners, most notably OL/DL Will Johnke and do-everything RB/DB/K/P Landin Benson, who’s tormented the Bulldogs the past two seasons, this Coalers team is again expected to challenge Wilmington for the Illinois Central Eight title again and make the postseason for a 13th consecutive time. To beat the Coalers, who with Morris behind them have Peotone in Week 5, Wilmington in Week 7 and Manteno in Week 9 as the strongest teams left on their schedule, opponents have to play clean football, stop the run and put up points whenever they get the chance.

About the Bulldogs: As has been the trend in recent years, an optimism-building Week 1 victory was followed by a deflating punch in the gut from the Bulldogs’ oldest rival, Ottawa. This year it was a 20-12 win at Decatur Eisenhower followed by a 34-7 loss to the Pirates that sends Streator into ICE Conference competition at .500 needing to go at least 3-4 – more likely 4-3 – on the league loop to earn a playoff berth. Streator’s offense has moved the ball somewhat well, averaging 248.5 yards from scrimmage per game with RB Jordan Lukes and his 296 yards through two games accounting for most of that. Against a program built on defense like Coal City’s, however, Streator will need the rest of its offense to play more consistently and the defense to rebound from a bad second-half against Ottawa following six straight strong quarters to open the season.

