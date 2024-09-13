A look back: Week 3 Bureau County area football scores over the years

Here’s a look at Bureau County area Week 3 football scores over the years
5 years ago (2019)
Annawan-Wethersfield 48, Monmouth United 7
Forreston 40, ALO 7
Fulton 54, Bureau Valley 6
Hall 35, Mon-Rose 12
L-P 52, Sandwich 7
Princeton 49, St. Bede 7
Rockford Lutheran 47, Mendota 0
10 years ago (2014)
Annawan-Wethersfield 43, Biggsville West Central 0
Bloomington 53, L-P 8
Hall 35, Amboy-LaMoille 14
Mendota 23, Byron 13
Newman 50, Bureau Valley 6
Princeton 21, Sherrard 6
St. Bede 46, Kewanee 6
25 years ago (1999)
Alexis 53, Annawan 8
Erie 61, LaMoille co-op 6
Fulton 36, St. Bede 8
Hall 45, Marquette 28
Galesburg 35, L-P 13
Mendota 39, Round Lake 12
Morrison 49, Amboy 3
Newman 49, Bureau Valley 20
Washington, Iowa 26, Princeton 20
50 years ago (1974)
Annawan 16, Tampico 0
Bradford 20, Dunlap 10
DePue 13, Wyanet 6
Hall 26, IVC 12
Kewanee 64, Princeton 28
LaMoille 36, Neponset 0
L-P 26, St. Bede 6
Manlius 42, Elmwood 0
Mendota 20, Ottawa 0
Rochelle 14, Dixon 0
Sterling 14, Rock Falls 6
Tiskilwa 40, Ohio 14
Western 30, Walnut 0