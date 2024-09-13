A look back: Week 3 Bureau County area football scores over the years

Here’s a look at Bureau County area Week 3 football scores over the years

5 years ago (2019)

Annawan-Wethersfield 48, Monmouth United 7

Forreston 40, ALO 7

Fulton 54, Bureau Valley 6

Hall 35, Mon-Rose 12

L-P 52, Sandwich 7

Princeton 49, St. Bede 7

Rockford Lutheran 47, Mendota 0

10 years ago (2014)

Annawan-Wethersfield 43, Biggsville West Central 0

Bloomington 53, L-P 8

Hall 35, Amboy-LaMoille 14

Mendota 23, Byron 13

Newman 50, Bureau Valley 6

Princeton 21, Sherrard 6

St. Bede 46, Kewanee 6

25 years ago (1999)

Alexis 53, Annawan 8

Erie 61, LaMoille co-op 6

Fulton 36, St. Bede 8

Hall 45, Marquette 28

Galesburg 35, L-P 13

Mendota 39, Round Lake 12

Morrison 49, Amboy 3

Newman 49, Bureau Valley 20

Washington, Iowa 26, Princeton 20

50 years ago (1974)

Annawan 16, Tampico 0

Bradford 20, Dunlap 10

DePue 13, Wyanet 6

Hall 26, IVC 12

Kewanee 64, Princeton 28

LaMoille 36, Neponset 0

L-P 26, St. Bede 6

Manlius 42, Elmwood 0

Mendota 20, Ottawa 0

Rochelle 14, Dixon 0

Sterling 14, Rock Falls 6

Tiskilwa 40, Ohio 14

Western 30, Walnut 0