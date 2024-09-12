NewsTribune Week 3 preview capsules: La Salle-Peru-Ottawa, Hall-Mendota set to renew rivalries

Ottawa (1-1) at La Salle-Peru (1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Cavaliers: L-P has won nine consecutive games against Ottawa. L-P coach Jose Medina has never lost to the Pirates. … The Cavaliers are 1-0 at home this season. L-P beat United Township 18-16 in Week 1 at Howard Fellows Stadium. … Adrian Arzola has been a big-play threat for the Cavs. He has returned kickoffs for touchdowns in both games, had a 58-yard TD catch against United Township and a 15-yard TD run in L-P’s 22-14 loss to Metamora last week. … This game is a nonconference contest. The Cavs will travel to Ottawa on Oct. 4 for their Interstate 8 Conference matchup. … The Cavs hold a 69-50-5 advantage in the all-time series.

About the Pirates: Ottawa is playing a rivalry game for the second week in a row after beating Streator 34-7 last week in the 103rd meeting between the teams. … Ottawa quarterback Mark Munson completed 9 of 12 passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns – a 20-yard pass to Andrew Vercolio and a 21-yard pass to Owen Sanders. … Three Pirates scored rushing TDs last week. Archer Cechowicz ran for a 55-yard score, Jack Pongracz had eight carries for 64 yards and a 3-yard TD, and Western Averkamp ran for a 2-yard TD. ... Jace Veith led the team in rushing with 70 yards on five attempts. … The Pirates outgained the Bulldogs 397-242. … Ottawa lost 17-14 to Plano in Week 1.

Friday Night Drive pick: La Salle-Peru

Walther Christian (0-1) at St. Bede (0-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Bruins: St. Bede opens Chicagoland Prairie Conference play after losing a pair of nonconference games to Heart of Central Illinois teams the past two weeks. The Bruins lost 22-16 to Tri-Valley in Week 1 and 39-23 to Eureka last week. … The Bruins and Hornets traded scores throughout the first half before Eureka took a 21-17 halftime lead. Eureka led 24-23 after three quarters and outscored the Bruins 15-0 in the fourth quarter. … St. Bede QB Gino Ferrari has thrown for 194 yards and a TD and ran for 143 yards. … St. Bede beat Walther Christian 54-0 last season.

About the Broncos: Walther Christian has a new head coach in Brad Hytrek. … Last season, the Broncos forfeited four games and went 0-8. … Walther Christian lost 44-0 to Chicago Christ the King in Week 1 and did not play last week.

FND pick: St. Bede

Mendota (0-2) at Hall-Putnam County (0-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Trojans: Mendota is off to an 0-2 start and has won only one of its past 14 games. … The Trojans lost 23-12 to Riverdale in Week 1 and 42-0 to Newman last week. … The Trojans are averaging 101 rushing yards, 70.5 passing yards and six points a game while allowing 201.5 rushing yards, 82.5 passing yards and 32.5 points a game. … Mendota senior Braiden Freeman has rushed for 55 yards on 12 attempts and caught five passes for 45 yards. … Corbin Furar has scored Mendota’s two touchdowns this season.

About the Red Devils: Hall-PC is looking for its first win under new coach Logan Larson. The Red Devils lost 42-14 to Orion in Week 1 and 41-7 to Erie-Prophetstown last week. … Hall is 2-1 against Mendota since the Trojans joined the Three Rivers Conference in 2021, winning 34-7 last season and 66-45 in 2022. The Red Devils lead the all-time series 42-38. … Braden Curran has rushed for 103 yards on 17 carries and has scored two of Hall’s three TDs. His brother, Jack, scored the Red Devils’ other TD. … Hall QB Dylan Glynn has attempted only four passes this season. … The Red Devils allowed E-P QB Keegan Winckley to run for 158 yards and two TDs and throw for 81 yards and a TD last week.

FND pick: Hall-Putnam County

Sherrard (0-2) at Princeton (2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About Princeton: The Tigers play Sherrard in Week 3 as they begin their quest for a seventh straight Three Rivers Conference Mississippi Division title. Princeton is 29-2 in conference play during the title streak. … Princeton’s defense shut out Rockridge in the second half of the Tigers’ 27-18 win last week. Rockridge QB Cullen Schwigen threw for 217 yards and three TDs in the first half but managed only 65 yards in the second half. Grady Cox and Arthur Burden intercepted passes after halftime … Princeton has held opponents to minus 2 rushing yards this season. … The Tigers have run for 452 yards and thrown for 70 this season. Casey Etheridge has run for 218 yards and two TDs this season, and Ace Christiansen has rushed for 161 yards and three scores. … Princeton has won the past six games against Sherrard.

About Sherrard: The Tigers move to the Three Rivers Mississippi after playing the past three years in the Three Rivers Rock. … Sherrard lost 34-14 to Mercer County last week and lost 42-6 to Rockridge in Week 1. Princeton beat Rockridge 27-18 in Week 2. … Junior Carter Brown, who received all-conference honors last year as a wide receiver, defensive back and returner, has taken over as the quarterback.

FND pick: Princeton

Lewistown/Cuba/Spoon River (0-2) at Bureau Valley (1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Storm: Bureau Valley opens Lincoln Trail/Prairieland Conference Large Division play. … The Storm will play their first home game of the season. Bureau Valley was 2-3 at home last season. … BV won 48-21 over United in Week 1 and lost 35-0 to Ridgeview-Lexington last week. … BV senior Elijah Endress was limited to punting duties last week because of a shoulder issue. Endress is expected to be limited again this week. … Without Endress, who ran for 183 yards and three TDs in Week 1, the Storm were held to 60 rushing yards on 33 carries last week. … QB Bryce Helms has completed 10 of 16 passes for 149 yards and one TD this season. … BV allowed 396 total yards last week – 233 rushing and 163 passing.

About the Indians: Lewistown lost 49-8 to Macomb in Week 1 and 34-14 to ROWVA/Williamsfield in Week 2. … The Indians went 1-8 last season and 0-9 in 2022. Lewistown’s only win last season was a 36-6 victory over Oblong in Week 7.

FND pick: Bureau Valley

Fieldcrest (0-2) at LeRoy (2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Knights: Fieldcrest is looking to get into the win column after losing 34-28 to Meridian in Week 1 and 42-14 to Central A&M last week. … The Knights have lost three straight games to LeRoy. Fieldcrest’s last win against the Panthers was a 41-20 victory in 2017. … Fieldcrest senior running back Eddie Lorton leads the area in rushing with 296 yards and one TD on 51 carries. … Fieldcrest junior QB Kash Klendworth has completed 8 of 19 passes for 204 yards and three TDs, along with three interceptions.

About the Panthers: LeRoy has cruised to victories in the first two weeks, beating Central A&M 45-14 in Week 1 and topping Tri-Valley 41-14 last week. … QB/LB Bo Zeleznik, whose father, BJ, is LeRoy’s coach, was an Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 1A All-State selection last fall. … LeRoy beat Fieldcrest 56-28 in Week 9 last season. The Panthers went on to advance to the second round of the Class 1A playoffs and finish 9-2.

FND pick: LeRoy

Galva (0-2) at Amboy co-op (2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Clippers: Amboy returns home after a 58-14 win over West Prairie on the road Saturday. … The Clippers have three running backs ranked in the top 10 in the area in rushing. Josh McKendry has run for 261 yards and an area-best six TDs on 25 carries, Brayden Klein has 235 rushing yards on 21 carries, and Ed Fry has run for 114 yards and a TD on 12 attempts. … Amboy QB Eddie Jones leads the area in passing, as he has completed 9 of 11 passes for 211 yards and four TDs. … The Clippers have won 15 straight games.

About the Wildcats: Galva has lost 17 straight games, not counting a forfeit win during the 2022 season. The Wildcats’ last win on the field was a 48-28 victory over Peoria Heights on Sept. 1, 2022. … Galva started this season with a 52-8 loss to West Central before losing 56-14 last week to Ridgewood, which Amboy defeated 36-8 in Week 1.

FND pick: Amboy