NewsTribune area football leaders through Week 2 of the 2024 season

Here’s a look at the football statistical leaders in the NewsTribune area, including players from La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall, Mendota, Princeton, Bureau Valley, Fieldcrest and Amboy co-op.
TEAM OFFENSE
|Team
|Rushing
|Passing
|Points
|Amboy co-op
|369.5
|105.5
|47
|Princeton
|226
|35
|27.5
|Bureau Valley
|205
|78
|24
|Fieldcrest
|198.5
|102
|21
|St. Bede
|131.5
|106
|19.5
|La Salle-Peru
|50.5
|81.5
|16
|Hall-Putnam County
|144
|31.5
|10.5
|Mendota
|101
|70.5
|6
TEAM DEFENSE
|Team
|Rushing
|Passing
|Points
|Amboy co-op
|225.5
|31
|7
|Princeton
|-1
|236
|16
|La Salle-Peru
|223
|35
|19
|Bureau Valley
|185
|136
|28
|St. Bede
|178.5
|91.5
|32
|Mendota
|201.5
|82.5
|32.5
|Fieldcrest
|38
|Hall-Putnam County
|41.5
PASSING
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yards
|TDs
|Jones (Amboy co-op)
|9-11-1
|211
|4
|Klendworth (Fieldcrest)
|8-19-3
|204
|3
|Ferrari (St. Bede)
|15-33-3
|194
|1
|Persich (La Salle-Peru)
|8-29-2
|163
|2
|Helms (Bureau Valley)
|10-16-1
|149
|1
RUSHING
|Player
|Carries
|Yards
|TDs
|Lorton (Fieldcrest)
|51
|296
|1
|McKendry (Amboy co-op)
|25
|261
|6
|Klein (Amboy co-op)
|21
|235
|0
|Etheridge (Princeton)
|24
|218
|2
|Endress (Bureau Valley)
|22
|183
|3
|Christiansen (Princeton)
|38
|161
|3
|Ferrari (St. Bede)
|25
|143
|0
|Fry (Amboy co-op)
|12
|114
|1
|Marquez (St. Bede)
|29
|107
|1
|Hartz (Bureau Valley)
|21
|105
|2
RECEIVING
|Player
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Yanos (Amboy co-op)
|5
|127
|2
|Overocker (Fieldcrest)
|3
|92
|1
|Riva (St. Bede)
|7
|89
|0
|Foster (Bureau Valley)
|5
|84
|1
|Klein (Amboy co-op)
|2
|78
|2