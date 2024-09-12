September 12, 2024
Shaw Local
Illinois High School Football NewsPhoto GalleriesSubscribeAnalysisFeaturesPodcastNewsletterPhoto Store

NewsTribune area football leaders through Week 2 of the 2024 season

By Kevin Chlum
Gino Ferrari of St. Bede throws ball to receiver on Friday, September 6, 2024 at St. Bede in Peru.

St. Bede's Gino Ferrari throws the ball against Eureka. Ferrari is third in the area in passing and seventh in rushing. (MaKade Rios For Shaw Local News Network)

Here’s a look at the football statistical leaders in the NewsTribune area, including players from La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall, Mendota, Princeton, Bureau Valley, Fieldcrest and Amboy co-op.

TEAM OFFENSE

TeamRushingPassingPoints
Amboy co-op369.5105.547
Princeton2263527.5
Bureau Valley2057824
Fieldcrest198.510221
St. Bede131.510619.5
La Salle-Peru50.581.516
Hall-Putnam County14431.510.5
Mendota10170.56

TEAM DEFENSE

TeamRushingPassingPoints
Amboy co-op225.5317
Princeton-123616
La Salle-Peru2233519
Bureau Valley18513628
St. Bede178.591.532
Mendota201.582.532.5
Fieldcrest38
Hall-Putnam County41.5

PASSING

PlayerC-A-IYardsTDs
Jones (Amboy co-op)9-11-12114
Klendworth (Fieldcrest)8-19-32043
Ferrari (St. Bede)15-33-31941
Persich (La Salle-Peru)8-29-21632
Helms (Bureau Valley)10-16-11491

RUSHING

PlayerCarriesYardsTDs
Lorton (Fieldcrest)512961
McKendry (Amboy co-op)252616
Klein (Amboy co-op)212350
Etheridge (Princeton)242182
Endress (Bureau Valley)221833
Christiansen (Princeton)381613
Ferrari (St. Bede)251430
Fry (Amboy co-op)121141
Marquez (St. Bede)291071
Hartz (Bureau Valley)211052

RECEIVING

PlayerReceptionsYardsTDs
Yanos (Amboy co-op)51272
Overocker (Fieldcrest)3921
Riva (St. Bede)7890
Foster (Bureau Valley)5841
Klein (Amboy co-op)2782