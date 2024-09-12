BCR Pigskin Prognosticators for Week 3, 2024

Here are our picks for Week 3:
|Week 3
Games
|Kevin Hieronymus
BCR Sports Editor
Last week: 9-1
Season: 16-4
|Kevin Chlum
NT Sports Editor
Last week: 9-1
Season: 16-4
|Brian Hoxsey
Guest picker
Week 1 guest: 7-3
Season: 14-6
|Sherrard at Princeton
|Princeton
|Princeton
|Princeton
|Mendota at Hall
|Hall
|Hall
|Hall
|Lewistown at BV
|BV
|BV
|BV
|Walther Christian at St. Bede
|St. Bede
|St. Bede
|St. Bede
|Galva at ALO
|ALO
|ALO
|ALO
|Ottawa at LaSalle-Peru
|L-P
|L-P
|L-P
|Seneca at Marquette
|Seneca
|Seneca
|Seneca
|Newman at E-P
|Newman
|Newman
|Newman
|Mon-Rose at Kewanee
|Mon-Rose
|Mon-Rose
|Mon-Rose
|Rushville at A/W
|A/W
|A/W
|A/W
Brian Hoxsey is a sports writer with the Ottawa Times/Friday Night Drive