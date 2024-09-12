September 12, 2024
BCR Pigskin Prognosticators for Week 3, 2024

By Kevin Hieronymus
Here are our picks for Week 3:

Week 3
Games		Kevin Hieronymus
BCR Sports Editor
Last week: 9-1
Season: 16-4		Kevin Chlum
NT Sports Editor
Last week: 9-1
Season: 16-4		Brian Hoxsey
Guest picker
Week 1 guest: 7-3
Season: 14-6
Sherrard at PrincetonPrincetonPrincetonPrinceton
Mendota at HallHallHallHall
Lewistown at BVBVBVBV
Walther Christian at St. BedeSt. BedeSt. BedeSt. Bede
Galva at ALOALOALOALO
Ottawa at LaSalle-PeruL-PL-PL-P
Seneca at MarquetteSenecaSenecaSeneca
Newman at E-PNewmanNewmanNewman
Mon-Rose at KewaneeMon-RoseMon-RoseMon-Rose
Rushville at A/WA/WA/WA/W

Brian Hoxsey is a sports writer with the Ottawa Times/Friday Night Drive