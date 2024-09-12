BCR Pigskin Prognosticators for Week 3, 2024

Here are our picks for Week 3:

Week 3

Games Kevin Hieronymus

BCR Sports Editor

Last week: 9-1

Season: 16-4 Kevin Chlum

NT Sports Editor

Last week: 9-1

Season: 16-4 Brian Hoxsey

Guest picker

Week 1 guest: 7-3

Season: 14-6 Sherrard at Princeton Princeton Princeton Princeton Mendota at Hall Hall Hall Hall Lewistown at BV BV BV BV Walther Christian at St. Bede St. Bede St. Bede St. Bede Galva at ALO ALO ALO ALO Ottawa at LaSalle-Peru L-P L-P L-P Seneca at Marquette Seneca Seneca Seneca Newman at E-P Newman Newman Newman Mon-Rose at Kewanee Mon-Rose Mon-Rose Mon-Rose Rushville at A/W A/W A/W A/W

Brian Hoxsey is a sports writer with the Ottawa Times/Friday Night Drive