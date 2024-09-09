BCR notebook Week 3 note: Ian Morris surprised as anyone to kick Princeton’s field goals

Princeton senior Ian Morris kicks off for the Tigers Friday night at Rockridge. He made two second-half field goals to seal the Tigers' 27-18 victory. (Photo provided by John Morris)

Ian Morris told Princeton coach Ryan Pearson he could kick for the Tigers this year.

The Tigers needed a new kicker with the graduation of Carlos Benavidez, a soccer player turned football player, who’s now back on the pitch at the University of Dubuque.

Morris wasn’t sure if he believed he could do it or even if Pearson would take him up on the offer.

“Beginning of year, I was kind of messing around telling them I was going to break the school record and stuff,” Morris said. “When he called that field goal there, I was kind of nervous.

“I was just messing around and I was practicing and it went in.”

Morris not only kicked a 37-yarder with 4:16 left in the third quarter against Rockridge to put the Tigers up 24-18 on Friday, he added a 29-yarder three minutes later to seal the 27-18 victory.

Morris never thought he’d get a shot to kick with freshman Braylon Clevenger in camp coming in from soccer.

“I thought he was going to kick. (Pearson) put me in there and it went in,” Morris said.

While Morris may have been joking about wanting to kick, Pearson took him seriously after one look.

“He wasn’t joking. 100 percent, he wasn’t joking. He’s like coach, ‘I can kick,’” Pearson said. “We threw him back there one time and we were like, ‘OK. ... Ian, you’re now our kicker.’ What a weapon for us to have.”

When told his 37-yarder was a school record, tying Jaimie Reinhardt, Morris said with a smile, “Hey, my joke came through.”

Twice as nice

Princeton’s Arthur Burden and Grady Cox were at the right spot Friday night, each with key interceptions as the Tigers shut out the Rockets in the second half.

Burden’s pick was thrown right at his numbers and he returned it 10 yards.

Cox’s was perhaps a little more memorable as the Tigers’ 6-0, 290-pound junior lineman made a one-hand snag on a screen pass and rambled for 10 yards. Chicago Bears fans would have had flashbacks to William “the Refrigerator” Perry on a run, except for several pounds lighter and Cox’s No. 77 jersey instead of Perry’s famous No. 72.

“I would have never heard the end of it had I dropped that,” Cox said. “It was a big moment. If I’d dropped it, that’d been awful. I snagged it. That was fun.”

Princeton's Grady Cox, a 6-0, 290-pound junior lineman returns an interception after making a one-hand snag Friday night at Rockridge. The Tigers won 27-18. (Photo provided by John Morris)

Each interception set up one of Morris’ decisive field goals.

The Tigers coaching staff had made some halftime adjustments to try to slow down Rockets sophomore QB Cullen Schwigen, who completed 10 of 13 passes for 217 yards in the first half, and they were in the right spot at the right time.

“What a heads-up play by Grady Cox,” Pearson said. “We were calling a screen and Grady just made a heck of a read. Not only that, but the one-hand snag that also went with it.

“Just two great plays by those guys.

Home sweet home

Bureau Valley makes its home debut Friday against the Lewistown co-op after making two road trips averaging 94.5 miles. They traveled 89 miles to open the season at Monmouth United and 100 miles Friday to Lexington.

In making their move to the Lincoln Trail/Prairieland Conference this year, the Storm will travel 536 miles over five games with an average of 107.2 per trip with games remaining at Farminton (70), Carthage (151) and Macomb (126).

Official Chet Lien remembered

Rockridge High School took a moment of silence before Friday’s game to remember its former superintendent and long time official Chet Lien, who was tragically killed in an auto accident last November outside of Kickapoo, Ill. on his way to a softball umpiring clinic at the Louisville Slugger Complex in Peoria.

Lien was a five-sport official for over 30 years working football, volleyball, basketball, baseball and softball, who served as superintendent of Rockridge Schools from 2011-15.

His crew, which worked the Rockets-Tigers game Friday, has established a New Officials Scholarship Fund, administered by the West Central Officials Association in Macomb, which helps new officials get started in officiating by covering some of the initial costs of becoming an official such as licensing, uniform, gear and training.

If someone new to officiating who would like assistance via the Chet Lien Memorial Scholarship Fund may contact the West Central Officials Association, any central or west-central Illinois Officials Association, or your school’s athletic director.

Rockridge principal Katy Hasson said she will always remember Lien as “someone who loved to talk about a game and discuss the ins and outs of a key play or interpretation of a rule.” She is happy that his former football crew and other members of the officiating fraternity are honoring him with this scholarship.