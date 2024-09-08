An early look at Week 3 games around Bureau County

St. Bede faces off against Eureka on Friday, September 6, 2024 at St. Bede in Peru. The Bruins will host Walter Christian for Week 3. (MaKade Rios For Shaw Local News Network)

Here’s an early look at this week 3 games around Bureau County:

Princeton (2-0) hosts Sherrard (0-2) in the TRAC Mississippi opener.

Bureau Valley (1-0) kicks off Lincoln Trail/Prairieland Conference play at home vs. the Lewistown co-op (0-2).

Hall (0-2) returns home against Mendota (0-2) in their TRAC Mississippi opener.

St. Bede (0-2) plays its Chicagoland Prairie opener against Walter Christian.

Amboy-LaMoille (2-0) hosts Galva

In other Three Rivers games:

Mercer County (1-1) is at Orion (1-1).

Monmouth-Roseville (2-0) is at Kewanee (1-1).

Newman (1-1) is at E-P (2-0).

Rockridge (1-1) is at Riverdale (1-1).

In other area games:

Annawan-Wethersfield (1-1) is at home vs. Rushville-Industry (1-1).

Dixon (2-0) is at Rock Falls (0-2).

East Moline (1-1) is at Sterling (0-2).

Moline (0-2) is at Geneseo (2-0).

Ottawa (1-1) is at L-P (1-1).

Seneca (2-0) is at Marquette (2-0).