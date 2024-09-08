An early look at Week 3 games around Bureau County

Here’s an early look at this week 3 games around Bureau County:
Princeton (2-0) hosts Sherrard (0-2) in the TRAC Mississippi opener.
Bureau Valley (1-0) kicks off Lincoln Trail/Prairieland Conference play at home vs. the Lewistown co-op (0-2).
Hall (0-2) returns home against Mendota (0-2) in their TRAC Mississippi opener.
St. Bede (0-2) plays its Chicagoland Prairie opener against Walter Christian.
Amboy-LaMoille (2-0) hosts Galva
In other Three Rivers games:
Mercer County (1-1) is at Orion (1-1).
Monmouth-Roseville (2-0) is at Kewanee (1-1).
Newman (1-1) is at E-P (2-0).
Rockridge (1-1) is at Riverdale (1-1).
In other area games:
Annawan-Wethersfield (1-1) is at home vs. Rushville-Industry (1-1).
Dixon (2-0) is at Rock Falls (0-2).
East Moline (1-1) is at Sterling (0-2).
Moline (0-2) is at Geneseo (2-0).
Ottawa (1-1) is at L-P (1-1).
Seneca (2-0) is at Marquette (2-0).