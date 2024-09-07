LB Jackson Brown makes key plays in Palatine’s 14-9 win over Prospect

MT. PROSPECT – Remember UPS’s former slogan, “What can brown do for you”?

Here’s what senior linebacker Jackson Brown did for Palatine’s football team in its 14-9 defeat of host Prospect on Friday night: 7-yard tackle for loss, sack, interception and pass defended.

Brown delivered big time as the Pirates (1-1) bounced back after last weekend’s heartbreaking 28-27 loss to St. Charles North in their season opener.

“It seemed every time I turned my head, there was Jackson Brown making another great play,” Palatine coach Corey Olson said. “We always knew Jackson had the ability to break out like that and he certainly did tonight.

“What a game he had.”

Palatine scored on its opening drive at George Gattas Memorial Stadium, marching 80 yards and finding the end zone via a 1-yard touchdown burst from sophomore running back Ray Gaspard (16 rushes, 75 yards).

Prospect (0-2) answered on its initial possession, getting a 48-yard field goal from senior Carter Cremascoli with 2:56 left in the first quarter.

In the final minute of the first half, Palatine went up 14-3 on junior quarterback Will Santiago’s 1-yard keeper ahead of senior Alek Huyser’s extra point.

The Mid-Suburban League crossover game remained 14-3 until the Knights tallied their lone TD on senior quarterback Jack Skoog’s 7-yard toss to senior wideout Nicholas Carlucci with only 1:16 remaining.

“We were (ticked) after last week’s loss because we had opportunities to win that game,” Olson said. “We didn’t make plays. But our kids never wavered as we focused on discipline in practice all week.

“They’re good football players and even better people.”

Brown was the best player on Prospect’s football field Friday night.

“Energy up - we all had that going for us,” Brown said. “For me it came down to having the right mentality and being a leader out there. I was locked in on my assignments, on everything.”

Santiago finished 13 of 21 for 151 yards with the bulk of his throws landing in the hands of Ryan Donnelly (6 receptions, 71 yards) and Jordan Bostick (6-69).

Prospect senior RB Noah Easter ran hard and elusively all night, totaling a game-high 108 yards on 24 carries.

“We battled, especially on defense,” said Knights coach Dan DeBoeuf, whose squad lost 38-21 to Lyons Township in Week 1. “That’s a talented Palatine team.”

