Ian Morris’ field goals help send Princeton past Rockridge

Princeton coach Ryan Pearson talks to him after the Tigers' 27-18 win at Rockridge on Friday night. (Kevin Hieronymus)

EDGINGTON - The Princeton Tigers were full of surprises Friday night at Rockridge.

They had a defensive lineman make a one-handed interception and return the ball 10 yards.

And a brand new kicker, Ian Morris, connected on two second-half field goals to send the Tigers to a 27-18 win over the Rockets in a battle of the defending champions and division favorites.

“Absolutely a huge win for us,” PHS coach Ryan Pearson said. “We felt we didn’t play our best game last week (against Newman). I thought our kids did a great job of being focused all week in practice. They knew the task at hand.

“For us to come over, in my opinion playing the two best teams on that side back-to-back, that’s huge for us, especially now since we get to come back home next week.”

Rockridge sophomore quarterback Cullen Schwigen threw for two late touchdowns in the first half to rally the Rockets within 21-17 at the halftime.

Enter Morris, the Tigers’ secret weapon. He had never kicked before, but took over as the Tigers’ placekicker this year.

He connected on a 37-yarder, believed to be a new school record, with 4:16 left the third quarter. Three minutes later, Morris added a 27-yarder to make it 27-18.

That was all the Tigers needed to walk out with the crossover victory.

“We knew Ian had a leg, but at the same time, we didn’t know how good of a leg he had,” Pearson said.

Ace Christiansen, who scored two first-quarter touchdowns for the Tigers, holds for Morris on his kicks. He knew he could do it.

“He was lights-out. Ian was just airing them out,” he said.

Ian Morris

Schwigen picked apart the Tigers defense in the first half, connecting on 10-of-13 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns. After making halftime adjustments, the Tigers limited the Rockets QB to just 65 more yards on 7-of-13 passing.

The defense was helped from interceptions by Arthur Burden and 6-foot, 290-pound junior lineman Grady Cox, which set up Morris’ first field goal.

“They were athletic on the edge. I feel like we just buttoned down the hatches second half and really showed our physical side,” Princeton senior linemen Cade Odell said.

“We knew coming in, that’s a heck of a football team right there,” Pearson said. “Their receivers out on the edge are extremely athletic. They high-point the ball very, very well. The quarterback is as good as we’re going to see at any level. He is really, really good. We gave up some big plays, made some adjustments. Our kids executed very well second half. What we’d have, two picks?

“I couldn’t have asked for a better response from our kids.”

Christiansen, a defensive back, said the halftime adjustments made all the difference.

“We knew it was going to be tough They’ve got dudes,” he said. “We had to come back at them. Early on in the half, the were throwing it all over us. I think the halftime adjustments we made were lights-out.

“No. 13 (Steele) was a stud. They were throwing it to him all over the the field. We had to put guys on him at all times. That’s what we did, and it seemed to work.”

Rockridge struck on the third play of the game with a 40-yard touchdown pass by Schwigen to Owen Steele.

The Tigers answered with a pair of touchdowns by Christiansen on runs of 5 and 23 yards to take a 14-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Casey Etheridge added a 30-yard touchdown to put the Tigers up 21-7 with 6:53 to play in the second quarter.

The Tigers return home next week to host Sherrard to kick off Three Rivers East divisional play at Bryant Field.