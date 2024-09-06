York football vs. Plainfield North score, news, kickoff, live coverage

York faces Plainfield North in Week 2 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive editor Josh Welge will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

York vs. Plainfield North kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Plainfield North High School

York-Plainfield North preview

About the Dukes: York underwent an offseason coaching change after Mike Fitzgerald left the school to take the job at Marist. Fitzgerald had led a resurgence in York football over the past few seasons, but it appears so far that new coach Donald Gelsomino, is using much the same blueprint. Although Glenbrook South scored first in their Week 1 matchup, York eventually wore down the opposition, and the defense solidified to secure a relatively easy win.

About the Tigers: Plainfield North expects to lean on its defense, but it was shell-shocked a bit by Lockport in Week 1 as the Porters scored two early touchdowns. The Tigers did manage to regroup, but were not able to climb all the way back, as a fourth-quarter drive was stymied by a sack in Lockport territory. QB Justus Byrd eventually found his groove, throwing for three touchdowns, and does have a standout at WR to deploy in Omar Coleman.

FND Pick: York

