Wheaton North football vs. Lockport score, news, kickoff, live coverage

Wheaton North vs. Lockport kickoff: 6 p.m.

Where: Lockport Township High School

Wheaton North-Lockport preview

About the Falcons: Wheaton North pulled out a dramatic win over Providence in Week 1 when two-way performer Shane Diericx bowled his way into the end zone on a fourth-down final play of the game. The Falcons likely would prefer less drama this week, but there might not be a way to avoid it as a relatively inexperienced Wheaton North squad continues to grow into its roles.

About the Porters: Whatever works seems to be the early-season philosophy for Lockport. They went old-school in grinding out a season-opening win over Plainfield North. RB Johnny Wesolowski got a heavy workload in a Lockport offense that is largely rebuilt. Wesolowski didn’t seem to mind, though, racking up nearly 200 yards rushing and netting all four Porters touchdowns. Lockport’s defense had to withstand a second-half surge from Plainfield North’s passing game, but DL John Sherrod was able to squelch a potential game-tying touchdown drive in the final minutes with a sack.

