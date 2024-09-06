September 06, 2024
Wheaton North football vs. Lockport score, news, kickoff, live coverage

By Randy Whalen - Shaw Local News Network Correspondent
Lockport’s Ethan Posey looks to block against Plainfield North on Friday, August 30, 2024 in Lockport.

Lockport’s Ethan Posey looks to block against Plainfield North during Week 1 in Lockport. (Gary Middendorf)

Wheaton North faces Lockport in Week 2 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Randy Whalen will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Wheaton North vs. Lockport kickoff: 6 p.m.

Where: Lockport Township High School

Wheaton North-Lockport preview

About the Falcons: Wheaton North pulled out a dramatic win over Providence in Week 1 when two-way performer Shane Diericx bowled his way into the end zone on a fourth-down final play of the game. The Falcons likely would prefer less drama this week, but there might not be a way to avoid it as a relatively inexperienced Wheaton North squad continues to grow into its roles.

About the Porters: Whatever works seems to be the early-season philosophy for Lockport. They went old-school in grinding out a season-opening win over Plainfield North. RB Johnny Wesolowski got a heavy workload in a Lockport offense that is largely rebuilt. Wesolowski didn’t seem to mind, though, racking up nearly 200 yards rushing and netting all four Porters touchdowns. Lockport’s defense had to withstand a second-half surge from Plainfield North’s passing game, but DL John Sherrod was able to squelch a potential game-tying touchdown drive in the final minutes with a sack.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Wheaton North

