Neuqua Valley at Oswego Oswego's Dylan King (20) is tackled by Neuqua Valley's Luke Brosnan (4) during a football game between Neuqua Valley and Oswego on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024 in Oswego. Gary E Duncan Sr for Shaw Local News Network. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

The 2024 high school football season has entered its second week, and Friday Night Drive is where you can find news, analysis, power rankings and more across Illinois. Hosts Steve Soucie and Matt Rodewald guide you through Week 2 on Live with Friday Night Drive from 9:30 p.m.-11 p.m. Click here to watch our show on YouTube.