Princeton football vs. Rockridge score, news, how to watch, live coverage

Princeton faces Rockridge in Week 2 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive editor Kevin Hieronymus will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

Princeton vs. Rockridge kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Rockridge High School

About the Tigers: The Tigers won their season opener for the seventh straight year, defeating Newman 28-14. Both coach Ryan Pearson and All-Stater Noah LaPorte said it wasn’t a pretty win and they have things to clean up. That has been a strength of Pearson (59-17) in his eight-years at PHS, getting things corrected and coming out much better the next week. The Tigers will have to shore up their pass defense after allowing 190 yards against Newman. The Tigers have won their past two meetings with Rockridge, including their last game at Rockridge in 2022 with a strong second half. PHS holds a slim 12-11 series edge dating back to 1965, winning seven of 10 games at Rockridge. Senior line stalwart Cade Odell has committed to play for Dordt College in Sioux Center, Iowa.

About the Rockets: The Rockets are the defending Rock Division champions and picked in the BCR Coaches Poll to repeat. They opened the season with a 42-6 win on the road over rival Sherrard. Top returners are seniors Landon Bull (OL-TE/LB), Cullen Schwigen (QB) and Landon Wheatley (WR/DB) and juniors Jacob Freyermuth (RB) and Tanner McKeag (LT/DL). ... Rockridge won both meetings against Princeton when the two teams were in the former West Central Conference and the first two as Three Rivers foes.

FND pick: Princeton

The Princeton vs Rockridge game is available on the NFHS Network

