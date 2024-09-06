Prairie Ridge football vs. Crystal Lake South score, news, kickoff, live coverage

Prairie Ridge's Luke Vanderwiel hands the ball off to Jack Finn during a Fox Valley Conference football game against Jacobs at Jacobs High School in Algonquin. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Prairie Ridge faces Crystal Lake South in Week 2 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Tim Froehlig will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Prairie Ridge vs. Crystal Lake South kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Crystal Lake South High School

Prairie Ridge-Crystal Lake South preview

About the Wolves: Prairie Ridge defeated Jacobs 17-0, the second year in a row the Wolves shut out the Golden Eagles. It was Mike Frericks’ head coaching debut at the school. … Luke Vanderwiel, making his first start at QB, led all players with 146 yards on the ground, scoring on a 55-yard TD run on fourth-and-3 and adding a 1-yard TD. … Prairie Ridge had 293 yards, and the defense held Jacobs to 174 total yards. RB Jake Wagler added 83 yards on the ground, and FB Jack Finn had 56. … LBs Jace Kranig and Giovanni Creatore each had a sack. DL Gavin Tinch had three tackles and tackle for loss.

About the Gators: South lost to Dundee-Crown 20-14 to open the season. RB Logan Miller had 56 yards rushing and a TD that gave the Gators a 7-6 lead. … AJ Demirov played all over the field, getting reps at RB and QB, and scored on a 35-yard run for the game’s final points. He led the team with 62 yards on the ground.

FND pick: Prairie Ridge

Postgame analysis:

Live updates: