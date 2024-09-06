Peoria Heights football vs. FCW score, news, kickoff, live coverage

Peoria Heights faces FCW in Week 2 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive editor J.T. Pedelty will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Peoria Heights vs. FCW kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Flanagan-Cornell High School

Peoria Heights-FCW preview

About the Patriots: Peoria Heights took one on the chin last Friday, losing 44-0 at home to a Bushnell-Prairie City team that went 4-5 a year ago. For their part, the Patriots went 3-6 in 2023 and are seeking their program’s first playoff appearance since making the IHSA’s 11-man playoff in 2015. Coach Kendal Parker’s blueprint back to Week 10 and beyond is physicality, something he’s been instilling in his Patriots throughout the offseason. FCW last played Peoria Heights in 2021, a 56-14 defeat for the Patriots.

About the Falcons: Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland’s quest for its first back-to-back playoff berths since 2013 and 2014 in the 11-man game got off to a fantastic start last Friday with a grind-it-out, 36-22 road victory over West Prairie/Southeastern. Logan Ruddy starred offensively with two touchdown runs and defensively with a game-clinching interception, earning him a spot on 2024′s first Friday Night Drive Team of the Week. Seth Jones, Connor Reed and Leland Durbin all scored touchdowns, a good sign for a Falcons team replacing most of last season’s yards and touchdowns after graduating a pair of 1,000-yard rushers. The Falcons will celebrate the 1974 Class 1A state champion Flanagan football team at halftime.

FND pick: FCW

Postgame analysis:

Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive

Live updates: