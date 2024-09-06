Oswego East football vs. Sycamore score, news, how to watch, live coverage

Sycamore's Josiah Mitchell leaves DeKalb defenders behind as he returns the opening kickoff for a touchdown during the FNBO Challenge at Huskie Stadium at Northern Illinois University. (Mark Busch)

Oswego East faces Sycamore in Week 2 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive editor Eddie Carifio will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Oswego East vs. Sycamore kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Sycamore High School

Oswego East-Sycamore preview

About the Wolves: Oswego East enters off a 14-0 loss to Waubonsie Valley in Week 1. The Wolves outgained Waubonsie in yards 134-112 but were hurt by three turnovers and 14 penalties. Oswego East’s defense was strong, allowing just eight first downs. But two came on touchdowns following Wolves turnovers, and two more came on Oswego East penalties.

About the Spartans: The Spartans came from behind for their third straight win in the series against DeKalb. Now after topping their Class 7A rivals, the Class 5A Spartans will welcome a Class 8A school to Sycamore. Coach Joe Ryan said there’s a lot of room for improvement, and the biggest leaps for teams usually come between Weeks 1 and 2. Defensively, Ryan said giving up more than 400 yards passing isn’t ideal, but it came against a good quarterback with speedy receivers. He said he felt his secondary may have been trying to do too much, creating more seams for the DeKalb receivers. Carter York, Caden O’Donnell and Burke Gautcher recorded interceptions in the win, while on special teams Josiah Mitchell returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. Gautcher was 16 of 18 for 250 yards, with York catching five passes for 103 yards. Dylan Hodges ran 18 times for 84 yards.

FND pick: Sycamore

