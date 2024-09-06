Oregon football vs. Dixon score, news, how to watch, live coverage

The Dixon Dukes football team crashes A.C. Bowers field in Dixon to start the football season against Stillman Valley. (Alex T. Paschal)

Oregon faces Dixon in Week 2 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Ty Reynolds will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Oregon vs. Dixon kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Dixon High School

Oregon-Dixon preview

About the Hawks: Oregon lost 18-13 to North Boone on the road in Week 1 after leading 13-12 after three quarters. Logan Weems had 97 yards rushing on 24 carries with one touchdown for Oregon.

About the Dukes: QB Cullen Shaner passed for 285 yards and four touchdowns in a 56-14 home win over Stillman Valley. Eli Davidson also had a receiving touchdown, rushing touchdown and an interception returned for a touchdown.

Friday Night Drive pick: Dixon

Shaw Local Radio broadcast of Oregon vs Dixon football game

The Oregon vs Dixon football game will be broadcast live on WIXN 1460-AM

How to watch Oregon vs Dixon football game livestream

The Oregon vs. Dixon game is available on the NFHS Network

Postgame analysis:

Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive

Live updates: