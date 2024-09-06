Niles Notre Dame football vs. Sterling score, news, how to watch, live coverage

Niles Notre Dame faces Sterling in Week 2 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive editor Drake Lansman will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Niles Notre Dame vs. Sterling kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Sterling High School

Niles Notre Dame-Sterling preview

About the Dons: Notre Dame was 2-7 last year and opened this season with a 15-13 win over Chicago St. Patrick.

About the Golden Warriors: Sterling opened the season with a 28-9 loss to Metamora. ... Sterling struggled punting the ball and finishing drives after settling for a field goal after getting down to the 1-yard line; they had another long touchdown called back by penalty. ... Drew Nettleton passed for 208 yards, and slot receiver Kaedon Phillips (45 yards receiving) led the backfield with only 20 rushing yards. ... Quincy Maas was the leading receiver with four catches for 113 yards.

FND pick: Sterling

How to watch Niles Notre Dame vs Sterling football game livestream

The Niles Notre Dame vs Sterling game is available on the NFHS Network

Postgame analysis:

Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive

Live updates: