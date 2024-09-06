Morris football vs. Joliet West score, news, how to watch, live coverage

Morris faces Joliet West in Week 2 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive reporter Hart Pisani will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Morris vs. Joliet West kickoff: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Joliet West High School

Morris-Joliet West preview

About Morris: Morris lost some substantial pieces from last year’s successful team, and for a while it looked as if its replacements for them were struggling to fill those shoes during its Week 1 matchup with Coal City. But the second-half effort showed Morris might have what it needs to be another menace for 4A/5A teams to deal with over the course of the campaign. Junior quarterback Brady Varner ended up throwing for almost 300 yards, while wide receiver Jack Wheeler got nearly 200 yards of those passing efforts.

About the Tigers: Joliet West might be looking for a little revenge in this one, as this opponent netted Joliet West its only regular-season loss last year. The Tigers have had to replace a lot from graduation, but the transition seemed to go pretty well during a comfortable victory over Shepard in Week 1. Joliet West still has some very quality defensive anchors such as linebacker Micah McNair and defensive lineman KeShawn Wiiley who will look to rein Morris in.

FND Pick: Morris

How to watch Morris vs Joliet West football game livestream

The Morris vs Joliet West game is available on the NFHS Network

Postgame analysis:

Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive

Live updates: