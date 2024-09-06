Marist football vs. Brother Rice score, news, kickoff, live coverage

Marist faces Brother Rice in Week 2 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive reporter Michal Dwojak will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Marist vs. Brother Rice kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Brother Rice High School

Marist-Brother Rice preview

The Battle of Pulaski looks like it is poised for one of its more storied chapters in a the long-standing rivalry. The two schools, which are separated by a little over two miles on Pulaski Road, both enter the game on a high note as Brother Rice dominated Phillips in Week 1, while Marist welcomed back former assistant coach Mike Fitzgerald, who built a dynamite program at York in the interim, as the head coach as they held Morgan Park in check for a win.

