A look back: Week 2 Bureau County area football scores over the years

Here’s a look at Bureau County area Week 2 football scores over the years

5 years ago (2019)

Annawan-Wethersfield 32, Farmington 25

Fulton 28, St. Bede 20

Hall 24, Bureau Valley 12

L-P 37, Limestone 22

Le-Win 62, ALO 0

Newman 21, Princeton 7

Winnebago 49, Mendota 13

10 years ago (2014)

Amboy-LaMoille 21, Sherrard 6

Annawan-Wethersfield 35, Elmwood-Brimfield 28

Hall 21, E-P 20

Johnsburg 49, Mendota 27

Newman 44, Princeton 21

St. Bede 56, Bureau Valley 20

Washington 36, L-P 0

25 years ago (1999)

Annawan 20, Galva 19

Bureau Valley 34, Prophetstown 13

Fulton 19, Amboy-LaMoille 2

L-P 14, Peoria 7

Oregon 28, Mendota 7

St. Bede 36, Erie 16

Wilmington 48, Hall 27

Yorkville 17, Princeton 0

50 years ago (1974)

Annawan 26, Neponset 0

DePue 16, Ohio 14

Geneseo 30, Morrison 0

Hall 17, Streator 3

LaMoille 8, Wyanet 6

L-P 30, East Aurora 6

Macomb 13, Ottawa 6

Manlius 26, Wethersfield

Mendota 22, Morris 0

Princeville 22, Bradford 12

Rock Falls 6, Newman 0

St. Bede 44, Dixon 14

Thornridge 22, Kewanee 12

Tiskilwa 16, Tampico 0

Washington 34, Princeton 22

Western 34, Dunlap 6

Wyoming 40, Walnut 8