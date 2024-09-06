A look back: Week 2 Bureau County area football scores over the years

Here’s a look at Bureau County area Week 2 football scores over the years
5 years ago (2019)
Annawan-Wethersfield 32, Farmington 25
Fulton 28, St. Bede 20
Hall 24, Bureau Valley 12
L-P 37, Limestone 22
Le-Win 62, ALO 0
Newman 21, Princeton 7
Winnebago 49, Mendota 13
10 years ago (2014)
Amboy-LaMoille 21, Sherrard 6
Annawan-Wethersfield 35, Elmwood-Brimfield 28
Hall 21, E-P 20
Johnsburg 49, Mendota 27
Newman 44, Princeton 21
St. Bede 56, Bureau Valley 20
Washington 36, L-P 0
25 years ago (1999)
Annawan 20, Galva 19
Bureau Valley 34, Prophetstown 13
Fulton 19, Amboy-LaMoille 2
L-P 14, Peoria 7
Oregon 28, Mendota 7
St. Bede 36, Erie 16
Wilmington 48, Hall 27
Yorkville 17, Princeton 0
50 years ago (1974)
Annawan 26, Neponset 0
DePue 16, Ohio 14
Geneseo 30, Morrison 0
Hall 17, Streator 3
LaMoille 8, Wyanet 6
L-P 30, East Aurora 6
Macomb 13, Ottawa 6
Manlius 26, Wethersfield
Mendota 22, Morris 0
Princeville 22, Bradford 12
Rock Falls 6, Newman 0
St. Bede 44, Dixon 14
Thornridge 22, Kewanee 12
Tiskilwa 16, Tampico 0
Washington 34, Princeton 22
Western 34, Dunlap 6
Wyoming 40, Walnut 8