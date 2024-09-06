Lincoln-Way Central football vs. Providence score, news, kickoff, live coverage

Sandburg at Lincoln Way Central Lincoln Way Central runs onto the field before football game between Sandburg at Lincoln Way Central (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Providence faces Lincoln-Way Central in Week 2 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Tim Cronin will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Providence vs. Lincoln-Way Central kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Providence Catholic High School

Lincoln-Way Central-Providence preview

About the Knights: Lincoln-Way Central captured a wild victory in Week 1 with its win over St. Charles East and goes into this nonconference matchup hopeful that offensive effort can be duplicated against the Celtics. However, the defense needs to put the clamps down a lot better if the Knights want to get back to the version of football that allowed them to reach the second round of the playoffs last season. That team banked on holding opponents more in check than simply trying to outscore them.

About the Celtics: Providence suffered a heartbreaking loss to Wheaton North in Week 1, where the Celtics surrendered the decisive touchdown on fourth down on the final play of the game. The Celtics need to quickly regroup in this one, because its CCL/ESCC Conference schedule is absolutely no joke. Providence appeared to establish a key cog in its running attack in the loss, however, as CJ Hill rushed for 100-plus yards and two touchdowns.

FND Pick: Providence

Postgame analysis:

Live updates: