Joliet Catholic football vs. Oswego score, news, how to watch, live coverage

Joliet Catholic faces Oswego in Week 2 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Alex Mielcarz will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Joliet Catholic vs. Oswego kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Oswego High School

Joliet Catholic-Oswego preview

About the Hilltoppers: Joliet Catholic had little trouble dispatching Iowa City in its Week 1 opener, getting ample scoring from both sides of the ball. The Hilltoppers used a punishing running game, amassing more than 300 yards on the ground to set the tone, while the defense forced multiple turnovers and was relentless in pressuring the quarterback, including a 2½-sack performance from Ian Campbell.

About the Panthers: It looked like Oswego might be biting off more than it could chew by scheduling the powerful Hilltoppers in a nonconference matchup. But the Panthers showed in a Week 1 dismantling of Neuqua Valley that they might be up for the task. LB Carson Cooney anchors a defensive unit that largely returned its starters and allowed only 70 points last season. QB Brett Connolly also seems to have a good hold on what the offense expects from him throwing for two touchdowns and rushing for another against Neuqua Valley.

How to watch Joliet Catholic vs Oswego football game livestream

Postgame analysis:

Live updates: