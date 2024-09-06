Jacobs football vs. Hampshire score, news, how to watch, live coverage

Jacobs' Tyvon Boddie runs with the ball during a Fox Valley Conference football game against Prairie Ridge at Jacobs High School in Algonquin. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Jacobs faces Hampshire in Week 2 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Thom Gippert will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Jacobs vs. Hampshire kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Hampshire High School

Jacobs-Hampshire preview

About the Golden Eagles: Jacobs was shut out by Prairie Ridge for the second year in a row, losing 17-0. FB Caden DuMelle led the team with 100 yards on 12 carries. OL/DL Vince DeLordo had a standout game on defense. … QB Connor Goehring was 3-for-5 passing for 35 yards. T.O. Boddie had 21 yards receiving and 20 yards rushing.

About the Whip-Purs: Hampshire earned a 17-16 win in overtime against McHenry as the Whips came up with a stop on a 2-point try to clinch the win. Hampshire was without top RB Cole Klawikowski, who missed the game with an injury. Coach Shane Haak did not say when Klawikowski would be back. … The Whips still had a strong run game – 256 yards on 44 carries. Tymere Marshall was the primary ball carrier with 120 yards on 22 carries. Arshawn Rupert scored on a 10-yard run on the first play of OT.

FND pick: Jacobs

How to watch Jacobs vs Hampshire football game livestream

The Jacobs vs Hampshire game is available on the NFHS Network

Postgame analysis:

Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive

Live updates: