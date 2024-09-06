Hall football vs. Erie-Prophetstown score, news, how to watch, live coverage

Hall faces Erie-Prophetstown in Week 2 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Brandon LaChance will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Hall vs. Erie-Prophetstown kickoff: 7 p.m.

Hall-Erie-Prophetstown preview

About the Red Devils: The Red Devils couldn’t slow down Orion’s offense in Friday’s 42-14 loss with QB Kale Filler completing 21 of 33 passes and Aiden Fisher rushing for three TDs as the Chargers totaled 426 yards. A 75-return on the game’s opening kickoff for a score by Owen Vorhees didn’t help either. The Curran twins, Braden (13 carries, 89 yards) and Jack (7, 62), each scored one touchdown rushing. Aiden Redcliff also picked up 50 yards on 16 carries. First-year coach Logan Larson said the Red Devils will getter better and will have to come ready to play Friday against an E-P coming off a big win. Hall holds a 6-2 series edge over E-P, winning all four road games, including 35-0 in their last meeting.

About the Panthers: The Panthers opened the season with an impressive 13-6 win at Kewanee in a Week 1 Three Rivers crossover. They have now won four of their past fives games dating back to last year and look to improve on last year’s 3-6 record by adding a junior group that finished 8-1 as sophomores. Senior Demetree Larsen (RB/DB) was a two-way All-Conference first-team selection last year, rushing for 627 yards and four TDs with 402 receiving yards and four TDs. Larson said Larsen is a “dude on both sides of the ball and we’ll need to know where he’s at all times.” Senior Amen Barron (G/LB) was E-P’s top tackler last year.

FND pick: E-P

How to watch Hall vs Erie-Prophetstown football game livestream

The Hall vs Erie-Prophetstown game is available on the NFHS Network

Postgame analysis:

Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive

Live updates: