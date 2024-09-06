Burlington Central football vs. Dundee-Crown score, news, kickoff, live coverage

Dundee-Crown's Kadin Malone has a injury tended to during a Fox Valley Conference football game against Crystal Lake South at Dundee-Crown High School in Carpentersville. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Burlington Central faces Dundee-Crown in Week 2 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Andy Tavegia will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Burlington Central vs. Dundee-Crown kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Dundee-Crown High School

Burlington Central-Dundee-Crown preview

About the Rockets: Central managed only a field goal in a 27-3 loss to defending Class 6A state champion Cary-Grove in Week 1. The Rockets’ defense allowed over 300 yards on the ground. … QB Jackson Alcorn was 7-of-24 passing for 78 yards. His top target was WR Caden West, who had four catches for 52 yards.

About the Chargers: D-C beat Crystal Lake South 20-14, the program’s first win over the Gators since the shortened spring season of 2021. RB Terrion Spencer had a rushing TD and a passing TD. RB Kadin Malone (98 yards) led the team in rushing and scored on a 14-yard run. He left the game with cramps and missed most of the second half. ... OL/DL Zach Anderson had a sack and tackle for loss. … Hayden DeMarsh had 84 yards passing in his first varsity start at QB.

Friday Night Drive pick: Burlington Central

Postgame analysis:

Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive

Live updates: