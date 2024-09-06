A look at the Princeton-Rockridge all-time series

Princeton meets Rockridge in a Week 2 Three Rivers crossover clash of defending division champions and favorites. Here’s a look at the all-time series with their first meeting coming in 1965.

All-time series: Tigers lead 12-11

At a glance: The Tigers and Rockets have met 23 times, including a playoff meeting in 1984 won by the Rockets. They have split the four meetings since joining the Three Rivers in 2013 with the Rockets winning the first two and the Tigers the last two. PHS has had its most success on the road, winning seven of 10 games at Rockridge. Rockridge won eight straight meetings from 1995 to 2014.

Site located in parentheses: (P) Princeton, (RR)

1965 - Princeton 7-0 (P)

1966 - Princeton 46-6 (RR)

1984 - Rockridge 14-0 (P)*

1985 - Rockridge 32-8 (P)

1986 - Princeton 13-10 (RR)

1987 - Rockridge 7-0 (P)

1988 - Princeton 15-14 (RR)

1989 - Princeton 36-0 (P)

1990 - Princeton 15-12 (RR)

1991 - Princeton 20-7 (P)

1992 - Princeton 29-0 (RR)

1993 - Princeton 50-0 (P)

1994 - Princeton 23-8 (RR)

1995 - Rockridge 18-6 (P)

1996 - Rockridge 34-28 (RR)

2008 - Rockridge 22-21 (P)

2009 - Rockridge 30-24 (RR)

2011 - Rockridge 58-7 (P)+

2012 - Rockridge 48-7 (P)+

2013 - Rockridge 62-35 (RR)++

2014 - Rockridge 48-6 (P)++

2021 - Princeton 48-7 (P)++

2022 - Princeton 41-22 (RR)++

KEYS: * Playoffs; + West Central Conferfence; ++ Three Rivers