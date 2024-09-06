A look at the all-time Hall vs. E-P series

Hall and Erie-Prophetstown meet in a Week 2 crossover in Prophetstown. Here’s a look at the all-time series standings which started with their first meeting in 2012. E-P formed its co-op in 2001.

All-time series: Red Devils lead 6-2.

At a glance: These Three Rivers rivals meet for the ninth time since Hall joined the conference. Hall has won all four meetings at E-P and six of eight overall.

Site located in parentheses: (H) Hall; (EP) Erie-Prophetstown)

2012 - E-P 56-26 (H)

2013 - Hall 22-21 (H)

2014 - Hall 21-20 (EP)

2015 - Hall 27-26 (EP)

2016 - Hall 35-16 (H)

2017 - Hall 52-20 (EP)

2018 - Hall 49-0 (H)

2019 - Hall 35-0 (EP)

2020 - Game canceled to due to COVID pandemic