September 05, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsTribune area football leaders through Week 1 of the 2024 season

By Kevin Chlum
Bureau Valley's Elijah Endress chews on his mouth guard during practice in August. Endress leads the NewsTribune area in rushing after running for 183 yards and three touchdowns in the Storm's 48-21 win over United in Week 1. (Scott Anderson)

Here’s a look at the football statistical leaders in the NewsTribune area, including players from La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall, Mendota, Princeton, Bureau Valley, Fieldcrest and Amboy co-op.

TEAM OFFENSE

TeamRushingPassingPoints
Bureau Valley3507448
Amboy co-op3566736
Princeton2011028
Fieldcrest15313528
La Salle-Peru5411618
St. Bede1649116
Hall2026314
Mendota16812912

TEAM DEFENSE

TeamRushingPassingPoints
Amboy co-op240328
Princeton-3919014
La Salle-Peru1986118
Bureau Valley13710921
Mendota2264823
St. Bede19313225
Fieldcrest6219834
Hall42

PASSING

PlayerC-A-IYardsTDs
Klendworth (Fieldcrest)5-9-11352
Tillman (Mendota)10-19-11210
Persich (La Salle-Peru)5-15-01162
Ferrari (St. Bede)6-15-1911
Helms (Bureau Valley)4-7-1741

RUSHING

PlayerCarriesYardsTDs
Endress (Bureau Valley)221833
McKendry (Amboy co-op)81293
Ferrari (St. Bede)141140
Klein (Amboy co-op)121100
Lorton (Fieldcrest)221010
Leffelman (Amboy co-op)151000
Hartz (Bureau Valley)11942
Etheridge (Princeton)15921
B. Curran (Hall)13891
Christiansen (Princeton)21861

RECEIVING

PlayerReceptionsYardsTDs
Overocker (Fieldcrest)2671
Arzola (La Salle-Peru)1581
Yanos (Amboy co-op)3561
Riva (St. Bede)3480
Anson (Fieldcrest)1461