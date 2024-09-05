NewsTribune area football leaders through Week 1 of the 2024 season

Here’s a look at the football statistical leaders in the NewsTribune area, including players from La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall, Mendota, Princeton, Bureau Valley, Fieldcrest and Amboy co-op.
TEAM OFFENSE
|Team
|Rushing
|Passing
|Points
|Bureau Valley
|350
|74
|48
|Amboy co-op
|356
|67
|36
|Princeton
|201
|10
|28
|Fieldcrest
|153
|135
|28
|La Salle-Peru
|54
|116
|18
|St. Bede
|164
|91
|16
|Hall
|202
|63
|14
|Mendota
|168
|129
|12
TEAM DEFENSE
|Team
|Rushing
|Passing
|Points
|Amboy co-op
|240
|32
|8
|Princeton
|-39
|190
|14
|La Salle-Peru
|198
|61
|18
|Bureau Valley
|137
|109
|21
|Mendota
|226
|48
|23
|St. Bede
|193
|132
|25
|Fieldcrest
|62
|198
|34
|Hall
|42
PASSING
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yards
|TDs
|Klendworth (Fieldcrest)
|5-9-1
|135
|2
|Tillman (Mendota)
|10-19-1
|121
|0
|Persich (La Salle-Peru)
|5-15-0
|116
|2
|Ferrari (St. Bede)
|6-15-1
|91
|1
|Helms (Bureau Valley)
|4-7-1
|74
|1
RUSHING
|Player
|Carries
|Yards
|TDs
|Endress (Bureau Valley)
|22
|183
|3
|McKendry (Amboy co-op)
|8
|129
|3
|Ferrari (St. Bede)
|14
|114
|0
|Klein (Amboy co-op)
|12
|110
|0
|Lorton (Fieldcrest)
|22
|101
|0
|Leffelman (Amboy co-op)
|15
|100
|0
|Hartz (Bureau Valley)
|11
|94
|2
|Etheridge (Princeton)
|15
|92
|1
|B. Curran (Hall)
|13
|89
|1
|Christiansen (Princeton)
|21
|86
|1
RECEIVING
|Player
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Overocker (Fieldcrest)
|2
|67
|1
|Arzola (La Salle-Peru)
|1
|58
|1
|Yanos (Amboy co-op)
|3
|56
|1
|Riva (St. Bede)
|3
|48
|0
|Anson (Fieldcrest)
|1
|46
|1