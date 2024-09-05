Here are five senior uncommitted prospects that deserve more looks

While several of the top recruits in the Class of 2025 have already given verbal commitments, others remain uncommitted and hoping to draw more recruiting traction and hopefully more scholarship offers. Here are some of the Class of 2025 names I will happily make a case for who deserve more looks and college attention this fall.

Barrington OLB/DE Jack Burdynski

Jack Burdynski is a prototypical late bloomer who has the physical tools and upside that has many schools watching very closely. I’ve seen Burdynski in person a handful of times at various camps and his overall size (6-foot-4, 225 pounds) and combination of power and quickness will be very hard for higher-level programs to ignore. Burdynski, who holds various FCS offers, also landed a preferred walk-on offer from Wisconsin after an impressive one-day camp this summer in Madison. Burdynski had just OK 2023 junior season video, which slowed his early recruiting, but he also has the ability to finish the recruiting process very strong.

Downers Grove North TE/DE Joe Edwards

Edwards, the younger brother of ex-Downers North and Wisconsin star and current Buffalo Bills offensive guard David Edwards, is a talented and versatile athlete whose recruiting stock should rise this fall. Edwards, listed at 6-3, 215 pounds, has already made an impact after one week in the Trojans’ 42-0 win over O’Fallon, playing at defensive end and linebacker. Edwards has been a bit of a tweener positionally, looks a bit faster and leaner this season and moved really well against O’Fallon.

St. Charles North QB Ethan Plumb

If you are looking to cast a high school quarterback for say a TV series or a movie, Ethan Plumb could be your guy. Plumb, a multiyear varsity starter for the North Stars and coach Rob Pomazak, has all the tools you look for in a higher-level quarterback. Plumb has several college coaches wanting to see his early senior season video. They will see a strong and accurate arm, great overall presence and a vocal leader on and off the field for St. Charles North. Plumb has interest from literally every level of college football, whether scholarship or the preferred walk-on route. I can see Plumb winding up as a preferred walk-on at a high-level Division I program and eventually becoming a scholarship-caliber player.

Geneva LB Gavin Burt

Burt — listed at 6-1, 225 pounds — transferred into Geneva from Marmion earlier this summer. He is an old-school throwback player who just makes play after play, moves sideline to sideline and is a terrific finisher. Burt, who has an offer from FCS Missouri State, is also on the recruiting radar screen for several other FCS schools. Burt will continue to draw more FBS/FCS attention this summer and fall. His overall game, physical tools and high-level instincts and should show well on his early-season video.

Warren QB Jack Wolf

Wolf, a 6-4, 185-pound nonstop three-sport athlete (football/basketball/baseball) is coming off an impressive 2023 junior season for the Blue Devils. Wolf offers a great mix of athleticism, physical tools and upside as a quarterback at the next level. Wolf will be counted on to lead a Warren play-action passing game that will complement the always strong Warren run game. Despite seeing several 2025 quarterback roster spots already filled, with a strong early to midseason showing I feel Wolf has the overall ability to play at the FCS/Division II level in college.