Dixon finds Week 7 opponent with a trip to Johnston City

Dixon’s Aidan Hogard carries the American flag Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, as the Dukes take the field against Stillman Valley to start the 2024 football season. (Alex T. Paschal)

Dixon High School announced on Thursday it will be traveling to Johnston City for a non-conference football game at 7 p.m. Oct. 11.

“The Dukes are excited for this new challenge,” said Dixon Athletic Director Roger Fegan. “While scheduling changes like this can be unexpected, we’re fortunate to have secured a great opponent in Johnston City, and we are looking forward to a competitive game.”

Johnston City is a member of Black Diamond Conference. The Indians opened their season with a 62-0 win over Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton (co-op). They had a Week 7 bye when Vienna-Goreville (co-op) announced in the summer that they would not be fielding a varsity football team this fall.

The Indians have made the Class 2A playoffs the last three seasons, including going 12-1 in 2022. They are 43-17 under Todd Thomas, now in his seventh season.

Dixon was originally scheduled to play Rockford Christian in Week 7 this year. Rockford Christian announced in August that they would not be fielding a varsity football team. Dixon becomes the fourth Big Northern Conference School to schedule an opponent.

Johnston City is in Williamsville County and is 278 miles from Dixon. Johnston City is just 22 miles east of Carbondale, Illinois.

WIXN AM1460 and FM 95.1 will broadcast the game from Johnston City on Friday, October 11th starting with the pre-game at 6:45pm.

— Sam Ramirez of Shaw Local contributed to this report