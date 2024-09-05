BCR Pigskin Prognosticators for Week 2, 2024

Here are our picks for Week 2:
|Week 2
Games
|Kevin Hieronymus
BCR Sports Editor
Last week: 7-3
|Kevin Chlum
NT Sports Editor
Last week: 7-3
|Brian Stocking
Guest picker
Week 1 guest: 7-3
|Princeton at Rockridge
|Princeton
|Princeton
|Princeton
|Hall at E-P
|E-P
|E-P
|E-P
|BV at Ridgeview/Lexington
|BV
|BV
|BV
|Eurek at St. Bede
|Eureka
|Eureka
|Eureka
|ALO at West Prairie
|ALO
|ALO
|ALO
|LaSalle-Peru at Metamora
|Metamora
|Metamora
|Metamora
|Ottawa at Streator
|Ottawa
|Ottawa
|Streator
|Riverdale at Kewanee
|Kewanee
|Kewanee
|Riverdale
|Mon-Rose at Orion
|Mon-Rose
|Mon-Rose
|Mon-Rose
|Stark County at A/W
|A/W
|A/W
|A/W
Brian Stocking is with the WQAD The Score