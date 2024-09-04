Girls flag football: Jacobs beats rival Dundee-Crown as 1st flag football season takes off in Illinois

Jacobs celebrate its 22-12 win against Dundee-Crown on Tuesday at Dundee-Crown High School in Carpentersville. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

CARPENTERSVILLE – Many of Aaliyah Guichon’s cousins played football, so naturally the Jacobs sophomore wanted to play, too.

When flag football officially became an IHSA-sanctioned sport, complete with playoffs and a team crowned state champion at the end of the season, Guichon didn’t need any convincing to sign up.

“All my cousins played football, and I love the sport,” said Guichon, who also runs track and field for Jacobs. “My cousin [2018 Jacobs graduate Loren Strickland] just got drafted by the Detroit Lions. He really was my inspiration to play.

“I wanted to play actual football, but my mom said no, it’s too dangerous. When they started flag football, I said, ‘Oh, OK, I’m definitely in.’ ”

Jacobs was playing its third game of the season Tuesday against Dundee-Crown and stayed undefeated with a 22-12 victory over its District 300 rival.

Jacobs’ players shout encouragement as Aaliyah Guichon hustles toward the end zone with a touchdown on Tuesday at Dundee-Crown High School in Carpentersville. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

The Northwest Herald coverage area has four teams competing in the first season of flag football. Along with Jacobs and D-C, Hampshire and McHenry have teams.

In July, McHenry was the host site of a Chicago Bears flag football clinic, with about 60 players from the four local schools attending. It included flag football instructors and coaches, and one was former Chicago Bears linebacker Jim Schwartz.

Tuesday’s game between Jacobs and D-C got off to a roaring start.

After a 98-yard touchdown run from Jacobs sophomore Brie Verburg on the Eagles’ first offensive play got called back because of a flag guarding penalty (when a ball carrier prevents a defender from pulling their flag), Guichon took the next handoff from freshman quarterback Olivia Fillipp and broke free down the sideline for a 99-yard score.

Guichon was one of the local players who attended the Bears clinic this summer.

“I run track, so whenever I get the ball, I just dart it,” said Guichon, who piled up 149 yards on three carries. “Normally I like to go outside. If I see someone on the outside, I’ll run to the inside and then go back to the outside. So I just went for it.”

The Eagles (3-0) scored their second TD of the game on a 65-yard interception return from senior Sophia Acot, who also plays basketball, to take a 14-0 lead with 14:50 remaining in the second half. Acot said she used her instincts from basketball to read the quarterback and make a play.

“I’m just watching their eyes and watching where their bodies are turning,” Acot said. “I got it, and I had my teammate [Verburg] shadowing behind me and telling me that my flags weren’t pulled, so I just kept going.”

Dundee-Crown’s Kerrigan Svec runs the ball against Jacobs on Tuesday at Dundee-Crown High School in Carpentersville. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Dundee-Crown coach Kyle Henning, whose Chargers split their first two games of the season Saturday, said his players have been eager to learn more about the game and try out new positions on offense and defense.

“The girls are really enjoying it,” Henning said. “Everyone’s trying to get some time on offense, get some time on defense and play different positions. The girls we have on the team are here consistently, they’re ready to play, and they have the right mindset and attitude.

“We have a couple of basketball players, we have a lot of soccer plays and some girls from track. Growing the sport and growing our knowledge of the game is the ultimate goal.”

Dundee-Crown (1-2) got on the board with its first touchdown on a 1-yard pass from junior QB Kiara Arguello (16-of-23 passing, 222 yards) to freshman RB Kerrigan Svec, who tallied 155 yards (71 rushing, 84 receiving).

Jacobs responded with a 2-yard TD run by Verburg and added a 2-point conversion on a pass from Fillipp to junior Olivia Wood to take a 22-6 lead late in the game. With five seconds remaining, D-C scored the game’s final points, a 4-yard pass from Arguello to Taiyah Boddie Thomas.

Eagles coach Jimmy Roberts, who has coached boys basketball at Jacobs for 11 years, said his players have all bought in.

“It’s been a blast,” Roberts said. “We take it very seriously and work hard. We’re coaching these girls just like we coach our basketball teams. We go hard and we hold them accountable. I think they all love it, and they’re having a great time.

“They play hard, and they ask questions. They’re great competitors.”

Guichon said the start of the season has been great.

“It’s been really fun, meeting all the coaches, all the girls and all the bonds I’ve made already,” Guichon said. “I like playing such a fun, physical sport. I love watching football games, and being able to have our own football games on the football fields is really nice.”

Acot was grateful to get a chance to play flag football in her final year.

“I played Powderpuff my last three years of high school, and I learned that I really like football,” she said. “Since I’m a senior now, I’m very grateful that I get to be a part of it. Especially since I heard that it’s going to be in the [2028] Olympics. This is such a huge opportunity for girls.”