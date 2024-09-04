Blayne Kappes, former Milledgeville player, joins Bureau Valley staff

Blayne Kappes (back, second from right) has found a new home on the Bureau Valley coaching and teaching staff. He is a 2019 Milledgeville graduate, playing for two Missiles playoff teams. (Kevin Hieronymus)

Blayne Kappes knew he didn’t need to look anywhere else after he stepped into the doors at Bureau Valley High School.

“I got interviewed here last December and after that, I canceled all the interviews I had. Didn’t want to go anywhere else,” he said.

“I asked around a lot of people. Nobody had anything bad about it. They said the kids are great. The staff’s great. Then I toured the building and fell in love with the facilities, really, and the people. Haven’t heard a bad thing still. Haven’t seen a bad thing.”

Kappes, a 2019 Milledgeville High School graduate and Missiles football player, is teaching social science and coaching football this fall.

He joked that he’s heard all about taking over newly retired Craig Johnson’s teaching and coaching positions.

“Oh man, every single person I meet, ‘Big shoes to fill, big shoes to fill,’” he said. “A little pressure, but pressure is good, right? If you don’t have expectations you didn’t do anything to earn it.

“I’m excited about it. It’s nice coach Johnson is still around. He shows up once a week and comes to football games. So, I can learn from him. He’s been great. He texts me first day of school, ‘Good luck.’ He didn’t know how big of a deal that was.’ It’s awesome. That just goes to show this place. it’s not just a couple people. It’s everybody.”

BV head football coach Mat Pistole said Kappes has been a tremendous addition to the Storm staff.

“He has a maturity/professionalism to him that is uncanny for young guys his age. That’s a tribute to his upbringing and his character,” he said. “He relates well to the kids and is a sponge when it comes to learning the game. I remember getting a phone call from Ryan Schisler (who was part of the interview process) after they decided to hire Blayne and he told me he thought we hit a home run and I can tell you as I’ve gotten to know him, Coach Schisler was right.

“He has a bright future as a coach. Is already a great teacher. Our community and kids are very lucky to have him.”

Pistole said Kappes’ roles will continue to develop. He is the head JV coach and grooming to become the offensive line coach under the mentorship of coach Chris Lindsey. During varsity games, he helps with substitutions and as the season goes, Pistole said he will “take a more assertive role in schematic things.”

Kappes will also play a big role with the offseason weightlifting, which has been much needed, Pistole said.

“That is another passion of his and it’s certainly welcomed by me who hasn’t had the help I’ve needed in that department with my coaches not being in the school or coaching other sports,” Pistole said.

The coaching position came a little later after his hiring, but Kappes said there was a “pretty good feeling I was going to coach something.” He may also coach baseball next spring, but that’s yet to be determined.

Kappes played football and baseball at Milledgeville. He was a guard for the Missiles’ pair of second-round 1A playoff teams, including a 10-1 campaign as undefeated NUIC Upstate Division champions his senior season in 2018, going 8-3 in 2017.

He played a year of baseball at Sauk. He graduated from Northern last December and taught at Steward Elementary this spring before coming to BV.