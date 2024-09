IHSA Football Week 2 schedule for 2024

The sun sets during the DeKalb-Sycamore football game during the FNBO Challenge at Huskie Stadium at Northern Illinois University. (Mark Busch)

The high school football schedule for Week 2 of the 2024 season is here. All games scheduled for Friday unless otherwise noted.

8-Player Football - North

Milledgeville at Alden-Hebron

Orangeville at South Beloit

Polo at River Ridge

Rockford Christian Life at Ashton-Franklin Center

West Carroll at Hiawatha

8-Player Football - West

Amboy at West Prairie (Saturday)

West Central at Bushnell-Prairie City (Saturday)

Galva at Ridgewood

Peoria Heights at Flanagan Cornell-Woodland

Big Northern

Oregon at Dixon

North Boone at Genoa-Kingston

Rock Falls at Stillman Valley

Rockford Lutheran at Byron

Winnebago at Rockford Christian

Big Twelve

Champaign Central at Champaign Centennial

Danville at Urbana

Normal Community West at Normal Community

Peoria at Peoria Notre Dame

Richwoods at Peoria Manual

Black Diamond

Albion at Johnston City

White County at Hamilton County

Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton Coop at Flora

Eldorado at Fairfield

Fox Valley

Jacobs at Hampshire

Burlington Central at Dundee-Crown

Crystal Lake Central at Cary-Grove

Prairie Ridge at Crystal Lake South

McHenry at Huntley

Heart of Central Illinois (Small)

Gibson City at Warrensburg-Latham)

Heyworth at Meridian

Moweaqua Central A&M at Fieldcrest

Tuscola at Fisher

Illini Prairie

Prairie Central at Pontiac

Monticello at Illinois Valley Central

Rantoul at Bloomington Central Catholic

Tolono Unity at St. Joseph Ogden

Lincoln Prairie

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond) at Villa Grove

C.G.-Bement Coop at Tri-County Coop

Sangamon Valley at Cumberland

Nokomis at Argenta-Oreana)

Sullivan-Okaw Valley Coop at Arcola

Lincoln Trail-Prairieland (Large)

Elmwood-Brimfield Coop at Carthage

Farmington vs. West Hancock Coop at Warsaw

Knoxville at Macomb

Lincoln Trail-Prairieland (Small)

Abingdon-Avon) at South Fulton Coop

Annawan-Wethersfield Coop at Stark County

Monmouth United at Rushville-Industry

Princeville at Havana

Northern Illinois (NIC 10)

Belvidere at Rockford Guilford

Freeport at Belvidere North (Saturday)

Auburn at Harlem

Rockford East at Boylan Catholic (Saturday)

Hononegah at Rockford Jefferson

Northwest Upstate Illini

Dakota at Forreston

Fulton at Lena-Winslow

Eastland-Pearl City Coop vs. Du-Pec Coop at Durand

Morrison at Galena

Sangamo

Athens at Pittsfield

Maroa-Forsyth) at Pleasant Plains

New Berlin at Auburn

Olympia at Riverton

Williamsville at Petersburg (PORTA)

South Central

Carlinville at Pana

Greenville at Hillsboro

Southwestern at Litchfield

Vandalia at Staunton

North Mac at Gillespie (Saturday)

South Seven

Carbondale at Mt. Vernon

Southwest Valley (Red)

Andrew at Lincoln-Way West

Vermilion Valley

Clifton Central at Momence

Oakwood at Ridge Farm Coop (Saturday)

Hoopeston at Salt Fork

Watseka at Iroquois West

Westville at Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin

Non-Conference

Addison Trail at North Chicago

Alton at Quincy

Anna-Jonesboro) at Murphysboro

Antioch at Zion-Benton

Aurora Central Catholic at Chicago (Christ the King)

Barrington at Hersey

Bartlett at Lake Park

Bartonville Limestone at Galesburg

Belleville Althoff Catholic at St. Teresa

Belleville West at Fort Zumwalt West, MO

Bolingbrook at Hinsdale Central

Breese Central at Breese Mater Dei

Bremen at Grayslake Central

Bureau Valley vs. Ridgeview-Lexington Coop at Lexington

Camp Point Central at Calhoun

Carrollton at Triopia

Carterville at Nashville

Casey-Westfield) at Gridley

Centralia at Collinsville

Champaign (St. Thomas More) at Edwardsville

Chatham Glenwood at North County, MO

Chicago (Agricultural Science) vs. Chicago (Corliss) [Coop] at Gately Stadium (Thursday)

Chicago (Bogan) vs. Chicago (Marshall) [Coop] at Rockne Stadium

Chicago (Bowen) [Coop] at Chicago (Steinmetz) (Saturday)

Chicago (Brooks) at Shepard

Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) at IC Catholic Prep

Chicago (Catalyst/Maria) at Westmont

Chicago (Clemente) at Ridgewood

Chicago (Collins) [Coop] at Chicago (C. Academy) (Thursday)

Chicago (Crane) at Aurora Christian

Chicago (DePaul) at Marian Central Catholic

Chicago (DuSable) [Coop] vs. Thornridge at Blue Island Memorial Park (Saturday)

Chicago (Dyett) vs. Chicago (Curie) at Rockne Stadium (Saturday)

Chicago (Foreman) at Chicago (De La Salle)

Chicago (Gage Park) vs. Chicago (Richards) at Stagg Stadium

Chicago (Hubbard) at Chicago (Englewood STEM) (Saturday)

Chicago (Hyde Park) at St. Viator (Saturday)

Chicago (Kelly) vs. Chicago (Julian) at Gately Stadium (Saturday)

Chicago (Kenwood) at Nazareth Academy

Chicago (King) vs. Chicago (Clark) [Coop] at Rockne Stadium (Saturday)

Chicago (Lake View) at Chicago (Orr) (Saturday)

Chicago (Lane) at Thornton Fractional South

Chicago (Leo) vs. Chicago (Amundsen) at Winnemac Stadium (Saturday)

Chicago (Little Village) vs. Chicago (Fenger) at Eckersall Stadium (Saturday)

Chicago (Marist) at Chicago (Brother Rice)

Chicago (Mather) vs. Chicago (Von Steuben) at Winnemac Stadium (Thursday)

Chicago (Morgan Park) at Oak Park-River Forest

Chicago (Mt. Carmel) at Chicago (St. Rita)

Chicago (Noble/Academy) at Marmion Academy

Chicago (Noble/Bulls) vs. Chicago (Noble/UIC) at Rockne Stadium (Thursday)

Chicago (Noble/Comer) vs. Chicago (Lincoln Park) at Lane Stadium

Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) at Chicago (Noble/ITW Speer)

Chicago (Noble/Golder) at Chicago (Back of the Yards) (Thursday)

Chicago (Noble/Hansberry) at Thornton Fractional North

Chicago (Noble/Muchin) at East Moline United

Chicago (Noble/Pritzker) at Chicago (Marine) (Saturday)

Chicago (Noble/Rauner) vs. Chicago (North Lawndale Charter) at Rockne Stadium (Thursday)

Chicago (Noble/Rowe-Clark) vs. Chicago (Senn) at Winnemac Stadium (Saturday)

Chicago (Payton) vs. Chicago (Carver) at Gately Stadium (Saturday)

Chicago (Perspectives/Leadership) [Coop] vs. Chicago (Whitney Young) at Rockne Stadium

Chicago (Phillips) at Rich Township

Chicago (Phoenix) vs. Chicago (Sullivan) at Winnemac Stadium

Chicago (Prosser) at Woodstock North

Chicago (Schurz) vs. Chicago (Washington) at Gately Stadium (Saturday)

Chicago (Simeon) at Chicago (C. Hope Academy)

Chicago (Solorio Academy) at Chicago (North Grand) (Thursday)

Chicago (South Shore) at Chicago (Goode) (Saturday)

Chicago (St. Ignatius) at Fenwick

Chicago (St. Patrick) at Larkin

Chicago (Taft) at Stevenson

Chicago (Uplift) [Coop] vs. Chicago (Kennedy) at Rockne Stadium (Saturday)

Chicago (Westinghouse College Prep) vs. Chicago (C. Vocational) at Eckersall Stadium (Saturday)

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) at Argo

Clinton at Alton-Marquette

Coal City at Canton

Covington (Newton), GA at East St. Louis (Saturday)

Crete -Monee at St. Charles North

Danville (Schlarman) at Martinsville (Saturday)

Decatur Eisenhower at Jacksonville

Decatur Unity Christian at South Fork Coop

DeKalb at Plainfield South

Downers Grove South at Downers Grove North

Downs Tri-Valley at LeRoy

Dunlap at Rock Island

Dupo at St. Louis (Principia/Whitfield), MO

Dwight at St. Edward

East Aurora at Glenbard South

East Peoria at Springfield Lanphier

Effingham at Mt. Carmel

Eisenhower vs. Chicago (Noble/Johnson) at Gately Stadium

Elgin at Grayslake North

Elk Grove Village at Schaumburg

Elmwood Park at Chicago Christian

Eureka at St. Bede

Evergreen Park vs. Chicago (CICS/Longwood) at Stagg Stadium (Saturday)

Farmer City Coop at Pawnee Coop (Saturday)

Freeburg at Jerseyville

Fremd at Buffalo Grove

Glenbrook North at Grant

Geneseo at Clinton, WI

Greenfield-Northwestern Coop at Unity-Payson Coop

Hall at Erie-Prophetstown

Harrisburg at DuQuoin

Herrin at Frankfort

Herscher at Kankakee McNamara

Highland Park at Deerfield

Hillcrest at Montini

Homewood-Flossmoor at Chicago Heights (Marian) (Saturday)

Indianapolis (Lawrence Central), IN at Edwardsville

Jackson, MO at Cahokia (Saturday)

Joliet Catholic at Oswego

Kewanee at Riverdale

Lake Forest at Carmel

Lake Zurich at Glenbrook South

La Salle-Peru at Metamora

Lawrenceville at Bridgeport (Saturday)

Lemont at Geneva

Libertyville at Richards

Lincoln at Springfield Southeast (Saturday)

Lincoln-Way Central at Providence Catholic

Lincoln-Way East vs. Dover (Specially Fit Academy), FL at East St. Louis (Saturday)

Lisle at Seneca

Loyola Academy at Glenbard West (Saturday)

Lyons Township at Wheaton Warrenville South

Mackinaw Deer Creek at Wesclin

Mahomet-Seymour at Highland

Maine West at Waukegan

Manteno at Plano

Marion at Granite City

Mascoutah at Sacred Heart-Griffin

Mattoon at Richland County

Mendota at Newman Central Catholic (Saturday)

Metropolis (Massac County) at Barlow (Ballard Memorial), KY

Milford at Oblong

Moline at Benet

Monmouth-Roseville at Orion

Morris at Joliet West

Morton at Niles West

Mt. Zion at Troy (Triad)

Mundelein at Johnsburg

Naperville Central vs. Naperville North at North Central College

Neuqua Valley at Minooka

Niles North at Leyden

Niles Notre Dame at Sterling

Normal (University) at Bloomington

Oak Forest at Sandburg

Oneida (ROWVA) Coop vs. Lewistown Coop at Cuba

Oswego East at Sycamore

Ottawa Marquette at Madison

Ottawa at Streator

Palatine at Prospect

Paris at Charleston

Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Newton

Pekin at Belleville East

Peotone at Marengo

Pinckneyville at Chester

Plainfield Central at Metea Valley

Plainfield East at Waubonsie Valley

Pleasant Hill at Beardstown

Princeton at Rockridge

Proviso East at Proviso West (Saturday)

Reed-Custer at Harvard

Rensselaer Central, IN at Woodstock

Richmond-Burton at Quincy Notre Dame

Riverside-Brookfield at Hinsdale South

Rochelle at Morton

Rolling Meadows at Conant

Romeoville at Tinley Park

Round Lake at Maine East

Routt Coop at North Greene

Roxana at Red Bud

Salem at Benton

Shelbyville at Marshall

Sherrard at Mercer County

South Elgin at Batavia

Springfield at Decatur MacArthur

Stagg at Oak Lawn

St. Anne at Palestine [Palestine/Hutsonville Coop] (Saturday)

St. Charles East at Wheaton Academy

St. Francis at St. Louis (Lift for Life Academy), MO (Saturday)

St. Laurence at Evanston

St. Louis (Cardinal Ritter College Prep), MO at Rochester

St. Louis (Confluence Prep Academy), MO at Sparta Coop

Stockton at Shullsburg, WI

Streamwood at Fenton

Taylorville at Robinson

Thornton at Reavis

Thornwood at Bradley-Bourbonnais

Tremont at Carlyle (Saturday)

Troy Buchanan, MO at O’Fallon

Vernon Hills at Lakes

Walther Christian at Georgetown (Scott County), KY

Warren at Maine South

Washington at Kankakee

Waterloo at Columbia

Wauconda at Kaneland

West Aurora at Glenbard East

West Chicago at Joliet Central

Wheaton North at Lockport

Wheeling at Hoffman Estates

Willowbrook at Glenbard North

Wilmington at Sandwich

Winchester at Brown County

Wood River at Civic Memorial

York at Plainfield North

Yorkville at New Trier