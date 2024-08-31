Mundelein scores TDs on six straight drives, downs Grant

MUNDELEIN – Mundelein junior Logan Young made his first varsity start Friday, and although coach John Cowhey said the quarterback was nervous before the game, he did not show it.

After the offense failed to score on its first possession, Young led the Mustangs to six straight touchdown drives to lead Mundelein to a 42-27 victory over Grant to open the season.

“We’ve been working our butts off since July,” Young said. “Offense, I knew we were going to score a lot of points. I felt our speed and tempo were going to mess them up really well. It showed out here tonight and I am really proud of the guys.”

Mundelein totaled 382 yards of offense, and Young threw for 158 yards and two touchdowns, while also running for 77 yards and two more scores.

“He’s an awesome competitor,” said Cowhey, who earned his first win as Mundelein’s head coach. “He is a guy that when I took the job, we only had one quarterback on the roster so there wasn’t a competition. It was Logan and the team rallied behind him. He bought in and he has been a leader since day one.”

Brody Paluch contributed 72 yards on the ground and the Mustangs’ first two touchdowns, and Trevor Carmen caught three passes for 83 yards and two scores.

While the offense was firing on all cylinders, the defense played aggressive taking the ball away four times. Jake Junia, who switched from linebacker to safety, led the squad with two interceptions.

“We all worked hard day in and day out at practice,” Junia said. “We were always working on our reads and our drops and covering our zones. I think that drastically influenced how we played turnover-wise on defense.”

Maddux Hermestroff had another pick and Drew Berek recovered a fumble. Ian Murray contributed to two of the turnovers, putting pressure on Grant quarterback Matthew Gipson on Junia’s first interception and forcing the fumble.

After a scoreless first quarter, Grant earned the first touchdown of the game with a 43-yard reception by Max Hembrey from Gipson. Gipson also threw a pair of touchdown passes to Tyler Zdon, along with another score to Cameron Houghton.

Zdon led Grant with 178 yards receiving and 74 yards on the ground.

The victory marks Mundelein’s fourth consecutive year starting the season with a win as they look for its first playoff berth in 20 years.

“I think it is great to start with that momentum,” Junia said. “Obviously we need the five to get to the playoffs. We are shooting for more than five, so it’s crucial to get the first one and get the momentum going and put us in that good spot to succeed in the future.”