Loyola football vs. East St. Louis score, news, how to watch, live coverage

Loyola’s Ryan Fitzgerald runs to outside against Lincoln-Way East in the Class 8A championship last season at Hancock Stadium in Normal. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Loyola will face East St. Louis to open Week 1 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive reporter Michal Dwojak will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Metamora vs. Sterling kickoff: 7:00 p.m.

Where: Illinois State University

Loyola-East St. Louis preview

Last season, this opening weekend kickoff contest featured East St. Louis and Mount Carmel in a contest that seemed to be a fitting way to kick off the 2023 campaign.

While a rematch between the two power programs wasn’t in the cards, this might be the next best thing.

Loyola seems to be the consensus pick as the No. 1 team in the state, while East St. Louis is doing what it always does – testing itself against not only the best of the state of Illinois has to offer but the nation as well. East St. Louis has scheduled games against top teams in Georgia, Pennsylvania and Florida this season.

How to watch Loyola vs. East St. Louis football game livestream

The Loyola vs. East St. Louis game is available on the NFHS Network

Live updates