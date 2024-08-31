IHSA Football Week 1 scores, results

Week 1 scores and results in IHSA football for 2024.
Addison Trail 28, Streamwood 0
Amundsen 28, Niles North 6
Annawan-Wethersfield 42, Astoria (South Fulton) 0
Aurora Central Catholic 20, St. Edward 8
Aurora Christian 24, Ottawa Marquette 19
BHRA 21, Clifton Central 8
Belleville East 30, Collinsville 15
Belleville West 34, Mascoutah 21
Bensenville (Fenton) 35, Elgin 14
Benton 41, Carterville 0
Bethalto Civic Memorial 43, Alton Marquette 2
Biggsville West Central 52, Galva 8
Bloomington Central Catholic 42, Pontiac 7
Breese Central 24, Highland 21
Brother Rice 50, Phillips 0
Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 44, Peoria Heights 0
Byron 56, Rock Falls 7
Cahokia 50, Lutheran (St. Charles), Mo. 0
Camp Point Central 69, North Greene 0
Carbondale 36, Murphysboro 33
Carmi-White County 36, Flora 20
Cary-Grove 27, Burlington Central 3
Casey-Westfield 24, Red Hill 0
Centralia 42, Salem 35
Chester 35, Du Quoin 27
Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 22, Harlan 0
Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 12, Dunbar 6
Chicago Christian 34, Herscher 14
Chicago Sullivan 57, Chicago Uplift 0
Christian Brothers, Mo. 45, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 0
Clinton 57, East Alton-Wood River 0
Columbia 35, Breese Mater Dei 0
DePaul College Prep 35, Deerfield 28
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 58, West Hancock 28
Dixon 56, Stillman Valley 14
Downers North 42, O’Fallon 0
El Paso-Gridley 23, Reed-Custer 6
Eldorado 22, Edwards County 20
Elmwood 41, Knoxville 28
Erie-Prophetstown 13, Kewanee 7
Farmington 33, Illini West (Carthage) 0
Fremd 31, Lake Zurich 0
Fulton 28, Forreston 0
Geneseo 48, Chicago (Comer) 0
Geneva 63, Larkin 0
Gibson Southern, Ind. 42, Mt. Carmel 6
Glenbard North 17, Bartlett 0
Greenville 36, Staunton 7
Gurnee Warren 55, Hersey 26
Harrisburg 47, Anna-Jonesboro 0
Harvard 42, Lisle 7
Heyworth 42, Fisher 0
Hononegah 48, Rockford Auburn 6
Houston Second Baptist, Texas 19, Wheaton Academy 17
Huntley 35, Crystal Lake Central 7
Jacksonville 26, Pittsfield 14
Johnston City 62, CZRHS 0
Joliet Catholic 50, Iowa City, Iowa 22
Kaneland 20, Washington 14
Lena-Winslow 32, Morrison 6
Leyden 30, Highland Park 27
Lincoln Park 41, Lindblom 0
Lincoln Way West 40, Blue Island Eisenhower 7
Lockport 28, Plainfield North 21
Macomb 49, Illinois Valley Central 8
Maine East 34, Aurora (East) 6
Maine West 14, Elk Grove 7
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 25, Rich 0
Mendota 23, Riverdale 12
Metamora 28, Sterling 9
Milledgeville 80, Ashton-Franklin Center 8
Monmouth-Roseville 50, Aledo (Mercer County) 14
Montini 49, Hyde Park 0
Morris 31, Coal City 12
Mundelein 42, Grant 27
Naperville Central 24, Hinsdale Central 13
Nashville 52, Carlyle 8
Nokomis 27, Arcola 10
Normal Community 55, Richwoods 12
Normal University 64, Peoria Manual 28
Normal West 33, Peoria Notre Dame 27
North Boone 18, Oregon 13
North Lawndale 41, Fenger 0
Oak Lawn Richards 27, Crete-Monee 26
Orion 42, Hall 14
Oswego 30, Neuqua Valley 7
Pana 21, Vandalia 14
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 34, Illinois Valley Central 0
Peoria (H.S.) 56, Champaign Centennial 21
Peotone 55, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 14
Plainfield South 3, Yorkville 0
Plano 17, Ottawa 7
Polo 44, South Beloit 8
Prairie Ridge 17, Algonquin (Jacobs) 0
Princeton 28, Sterling Newman 14
Princeville 38, Abingdon 12
Quincy 40, Quincy Notre Dame 12
ROWVA-Williamsfield 42, Havana 36
Richmond-Burton 21, Woodstock Marian 7
Ridgewood 54, Schurz 12
Riverside-Brookfield 20, Niles West 7
Rochelle 39, Woodstock 20
Rockford Lutheran 49, Winnebago 6
Rockridge 42, Sherrard 6
SICP 56, SLUH, Mo. 21
Sesser-Valier/Waltonville 22, Hamilton County 6
Springfield Lutheran 49, Winnebago 6
St Viator 62, Milwaukee Riverside University, Wis. 0
Stagg 49, Joliet Central 20
Stanford Olympia 54, PORTA 40
Stark County 27, Rushville-Industry 6
Stevenson 52, Kenosha Bradford, Wis. 14
Streator 20, Eisenhower 12
Sycamore 35, DeKalb 28
Thornton Fractional South 26, Hammond Central, Ind. 7
Tinley Park 48, Thornridge 0
Tolono Unity 32, Fairbury Prairie Central 13
Tri-Valley 22, St Bede 16
Triad 49, Granite City 13
Warrensburg-Latham 20, Tuscola 8
Waterloo 35, Mount Vernon 28
Waubonsie Valley 14, Oswego East 0
Wauconda 44, Hinsdale South 34
West Chicago 42, Round Lake 0
Wheaton Warrenville South 35, Glenbard South 10
Wilmington 44, Hope Academy 6
Woodstock North 69, Elmwood Park 22
York 28, Glenbrook South 10