August 30, 2024
Shaw Local
IHSA Football Week 1 scores, results

By The Associated Press
Prairie Ridge junior varsity players watch the Prairie Ridge Jacobs game as the sun sets during a Fox Valley Conference football game on Friday, Aug 30, 2024, at Jacobs High School in Algonquin.

Prairie Ridge junior varsity players watch the Prairie Ridge Jacobs game as the sun sets during a Fox Valley Conference football game on Friday, Aug 30, 2024, at Jacobs High School in Algonquin. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Week 1 scores and results in IHSA football for 2024.

Addison Trail 28, Streamwood 0

Amundsen 28, Niles North 6

Annawan-Wethersfield 42, Astoria (South Fulton) 0

Aurora Central Catholic 20, St. Edward 8

Aurora Christian 24, Ottawa Marquette 19

BHRA 21, Clifton Central 8

Belleville East 30, Collinsville 15

Belleville West 34, Mascoutah 21

Bensenville (Fenton) 35, Elgin 14

Benton 41, Carterville 0

Bethalto Civic Memorial 43, Alton Marquette 2

Biggsville West Central 52, Galva 8

Bloomington Central Catholic 42, Pontiac 7

Breese Central 24, Highland 21

Brother Rice 50, Phillips 0

Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 44, Peoria Heights 0

Byron 56, Rock Falls 7

Cahokia 50, Lutheran (St. Charles), Mo. 0

Camp Point Central 69, North Greene 0

Carbondale 36, Murphysboro 33

Carmi-White County 36, Flora 20

Cary-Grove 27, Burlington Central 3

Casey-Westfield 24, Red Hill 0

Centralia 42, Salem 35

Chester 35, Du Quoin 27

Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 22, Harlan 0

Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 12, Dunbar 6

Chicago Christian 34, Herscher 14

Chicago Sullivan 57, Chicago Uplift 0

Christian Brothers, Mo. 45, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 0

Clinton 57, East Alton-Wood River 0

Columbia 35, Breese Mater Dei 0

DePaul College Prep 35, Deerfield 28

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 58, West Hancock 28

Dixon 56, Stillman Valley 14

Downers North 42, O’Fallon 0

El Paso-Gridley 23, Reed-Custer 6

Eldorado 22, Edwards County 20

Elmwood 41, Knoxville 28

Erie-Prophetstown 13, Kewanee 7

Farmington 33, Illini West (Carthage) 0

Fremd 31, Lake Zurich 0

Fulton 28, Forreston 0

Geneseo 48, Chicago (Comer) 0

Geneva 63, Larkin 0

Gibson Southern, Ind. 42, Mt. Carmel 6

Glenbard North 17, Bartlett 0

Greenville 36, Staunton 7

Gurnee Warren 55, Hersey 26

Harrisburg 47, Anna-Jonesboro 0

Harvard 42, Lisle 7

Heyworth 42, Fisher 0

Hononegah 48, Rockford Auburn 6

Houston Second Baptist, Texas 19, Wheaton Academy 17

Huntley 35, Crystal Lake Central 7

Jacksonville 26, Pittsfield 14

Johnston City 62, CZRHS 0

Joliet Catholic 50, Iowa City, Iowa 22

Kaneland 20, Washington 14

Lena-Winslow 32, Morrison 6

Leyden 30, Highland Park 27

Lincoln Park 41, Lindblom 0

Lincoln Way West 40, Blue Island Eisenhower 7

Lockport 28, Plainfield North 21

Macomb 49, Illinois Valley Central 8

Maine East 34, Aurora (East) 6

Maine West 14, Elk Grove 7

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 25, Rich 0

Mendota 23, Riverdale 12

Metamora 28, Sterling 9

Milledgeville 80, Ashton-Franklin Center 8

Monmouth-Roseville 50, Aledo (Mercer County) 14

Montini 49, Hyde Park 0

Morris 31, Coal City 12

Mundelein 42, Grant 27

Naperville Central 24, Hinsdale Central 13

Nashville 52, Carlyle 8

Nokomis 27, Arcola 10

Normal Community 55, Richwoods 12

Normal University 64, Peoria Manual 28

Normal West 33, Peoria Notre Dame 27

North Boone 18, Oregon 13

North Lawndale 41, Fenger 0

Oak Lawn Richards 27, Crete-Monee 26

Orion 42, Hall 14

Oswego 30, Neuqua Valley 7

Pana 21, Vandalia 14

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 34, Illinois Valley Central 0

Peoria (H.S.) 56, Champaign Centennial 21

Peotone 55, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 14

Plainfield South 3, Yorkville 0

Plano 17, Ottawa 7

Polo 44, South Beloit 8

Prairie Ridge 17, Algonquin (Jacobs) 0

Princeton 28, Sterling Newman 14

Princeville 38, Abingdon 12

Quincy 40, Quincy Notre Dame 12

ROWVA-Williamsfield 42, Havana 36

Richmond-Burton 21, Woodstock Marian 7

Ridgewood 54, Schurz 12

Riverside-Brookfield 20, Niles West 7

Rochelle 39, Woodstock 20

Rockford Lutheran 49, Winnebago 6

Rockridge 42, Sherrard 6

SICP 56, SLUH, Mo. 21

Sesser-Valier/Waltonville 22, Hamilton County 6

Springfield Lutheran 49, Winnebago 6

St Viator 62, Milwaukee Riverside University, Wis. 0

Stagg 49, Joliet Central 20

Stanford Olympia 54, PORTA 40

Stark County 27, Rushville-Industry 6

Stevenson 52, Kenosha Bradford, Wis. 14

Streator 20, Eisenhower 12

Sycamore 35, DeKalb 28

Thornton Fractional South 26, Hammond Central, Ind. 7

Tinley Park 48, Thornridge 0

Tolono Unity 32, Fairbury Prairie Central 13

Tri-Valley 22, St Bede 16

Triad 49, Granite City 13

Warrensburg-Latham 20, Tuscola 8

Waterloo 35, Mount Vernon 28

Waubonsie Valley 14, Oswego East 0

Wauconda 44, Hinsdale South 34

West Chicago 42, Round Lake 0

Wheaton Warrenville South 35, Glenbard South 10

Wilmington 44, Hope Academy 6

Woodstock North 69, Elmwood Park 22

York 28, Glenbrook South 10