Hall falls to Orion in Logan Larson’s debut as coach

Braden Curran of Hall runs the ball as Orion's Anthony Dochterman closes in on Friday, Aug; 30, 2024 at Richard Nesti Stadium in Spring Valley. (MaKade Rios For Shaw Media)

SPRING VALLEY - Obviously, new Hall football coach Logan Larson wanted his first game on the sideline to be his first win.

Unfortunately for the Red Devils, they had trouble stopping the offense of Orion as Hall fell 42-14 in a Three Rivers Conference crossover at Nesti Stadium.

“Everything is still brand new. We worked hard for those 14 points. It’s just part of the process for a first-year coach and installing new stuff on both the offense and the defense,” Larson said. “We had some big plays, but we couldn’t sustain drives. We had one big play here and one big play there. Then we would kill ourselves with a penalty.

“It is what is is. We will learn from here. I told the guys, ‘We will keep getting better and we won’t be this bad again.’ We will get better. We’ll watch film on Saturday, tell the truth a little bit, and then get ready for Erie-Prophetstown.”

The Chargers finished with 413 total yards with junior quarterback Kale Filler completing 21-of-33 passes to different receivers including seniors Jake Bainbridge and Jackson Peer, junior Owen Voorhees, and sophomore Aaron Mohr. Senior running back Aiden Fisher, who recorded three touchdowns, balanced the attack by using his big frame in a bowling-ball fashion up the middle.

Hall’s defense made a couple critical stops but couldn’t force enough punts to catch up after trailing 22-7 after the first quarter, 36-14 at halftime and after the third quarter, before Orion scored once more in the fourth for the 42-14 final.

“I felt like we were really dialed into the game plan and we knew what was coming. We were kind of there, but just didn’t make the plays,” Larson said. “It’s part of us being in a new system, but I can’t take away from their quarterback, Kale Filler. We knew he could sling it and he’s gotten a lot better since last year when he threw for 2,000 yards. They have great receivers in Owen Voorhees and Jake Bainbridge.

“We’re learning our new system and didn’t catch some breaks. We dropped two or three possible interceptions that just didn’t go our way. Eventually, those plays will come.”

Orion scored on the opening kickoff when Vorhees found the end zone after 77 yards.

The very next play, Hall’s first play on offense, junior Braden Curran scored on a 65-yard run to give Hall a 7-6 lead after senior Ilan Bardot made the extra point with 11:29 still on the first quarter clock.

However, Orion scored the next two touchdowns before Braden’s twin brother, Jack Curran, broke away for a 43-yard touchdown with 7:03 left in the second quarter to cut the deficit to 30-14.

Orion scored once more in the second and once in the fourth without Hall being able to answer although the Red Devils did showcase big play capability with junior quarterback Dylan Glynn connecting on two passes for 63 yards.

“I don’t think we’re a bad football team. We’re going to keep playing our best every week after working hard in practice every day,” Larson said. “We’ll get better. I think we have a chance of being a really good team and making the playoffs.

“We didn’t quit. Our four main principles - attitude, effort, discipline, and passion - were all there. It’s just the process and we’ll keep going.”

Hall is on the road in Week 2 for a conference crossover matchup with Erie-Prophetstown at 7 pm. Friday.