Glenbard North beats Bartlett, gets back in the win column

BARTLETT – After going winless at 0-9 a year ago, Glenbard North entered the win column to start the 2024 campaign.

Spearheaded by a strong defense, opportunistic special teams, and a solid running game, the Panthers posted a 17-0 win at Bartlett in nonconference action Friday night.

“We were just focusing on game one and the kids did a great job,” North coach Ryan Wilkens said. “The defense was outstanding and special teams came up with a big play. We have to clean some things up on offense but it is just nice to get a win.”

Junior fullback Donato Gatses provided the power running game for the winners. Gatses ran the ball 18 times for 78 yards.

“This was a great win,” Gatses said. “Last season was a tough one. The offensive line did a great job of blocking for me.”

Wilken likes Gatses’ running style.

“He is very shifty and he breaks tackles,” said Wilken. “He reacts very well to situations.”

Lucas Kramer ran the ball three times for 27 yards and scored on a 12-yard TD run. Quarterback Ben Princis completed 4 of 6 passes for 72 yards.

Gatses caught a screen pass and scampered 40 yards while Zachariah Morris caught 2 passes for 32 yards.

The Panthers special teams got a score when Jayvion Todd blocked a punt in the end zone for a touchdown.

That special teams score gave Glenbard North a 17-0 lead with 9:03 remaining.

“I just came off the edge and got the block,” said Todd. “Last year was a long season. I am here to make big plays.”

The North defense was stifling holding Bartlett to 125 yards of total offense and 8 first downs.

The Panther secondary picked off Bartlett quarterback Vince Yario twice, once by Todd and the other by Sterling Williams.

“Our defense did a great job all night long,” Wilken said. “They came up with big stops and big plays.”

