Batavia football vs. Glenbard West score, news, how to watch, live coverage

Batavia will face Glenbard West to open Week 1 of the 2024 IHSA football season.

Batavia vs. Glenbard West kickoff: 1:30 p.m.

Where: Glenbard West High School

About the Bulldogs: Batavia has made back-to-back Class 7A semifinal appearances and has won two of the last three DuKane Conference championships. The Bulldogs have some big holes to fill to return to those levels, but nobody doubts the program’s pedigree to do just that. Batavia did graduate the conference’s offensive MVP in quarterback Ryan Boe and defensive MVP in Ben Fiegel. Nathan Whitwell, who scored nine touchdowns last year, looks like the top back while Isaiah Brown the top target for new QB Bodi Anderson. Joshua Hecht and Ryan Myers are two Division I prospects up front. Defensively, Malachi Smith heads an explosive defensive line while Josh Kahley, Chase Osborne and Jacob Jansey are leaders of an experienced secondary.

About the Hilltoppers: Glenbard West has made 16 consecutive playoff appearances under head coach Chad Hetlet, and has won at least eight games in every full season during his time as head coach. Expect more of the same. Like Batavia coach Dennis Piron, Hetlet has touted this Hilltoppers’ group as one of his fastest. It starts with senior running back Teyion Oriental, last year’s West Suburban Conference Offensive Player of the Year. Iowa State recruit Mason Ellens, a third-year varsity player, is back at safety and could get time on offense at receiver or running the ball, and in the return game. Michael O’Connell, a 6-foot-7, 285-pound Northwestern recruit, anchors the Glenbard West offensive line. This is the start of an extremely difficult early schedule for Glenbard West. The Hilltoppers host defending Class 8A champion Loyola in Week 2, then start league play in Week 3 at defending Class 7A runner-up Downers Grove North.

The Batavia vs. Glenbard West game is available on the NFHS Network

