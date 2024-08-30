Woodstock football vs. Rochelle score, news, how to watch, live coverage

Woodstock faces Rochelle to open Week 1 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Russ Hodges will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

Woodstock vs. Rochelle kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Rochelle High School

About the Blue Streaks: The Blue Streaks improved by one win in 2023 as they look to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2009. ... Woodstock’s biggest losses to graduation were OL-LB Andrew Ryan and OL-DL Tyler Moon, both three-year varsity players. They also graduated leading rusher Max Miller (657 yards, four TDs). Landen Stoltz had 463 rushing yards and three TDs. ... Caden Thompson, a junior, returns at QB for the second year after throwing for 669 yards and four TDs. ... Charlie Walrod led the team with 10 catches and 141 yards.

About the Hubs: The Hubs return a talented roster from last year’s Class 5A playoff team, which includes 10 starters back on both sides of the ball and 10 players. ... RB-FS Grant Gensler was an Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 5A All-State honorable mention last fall, while G-DT Kaiden Morris is a three-time all-conference player who was named Kishwaukee River Linemen of the Year last season.

