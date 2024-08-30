United Township football vs. La Salle-Peru score, news, kickoff, live coverage

United Township faces La Salle-Peru to open Week 1 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive editor Kevin Chlum will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

About the Cavaliers: L-P is looking for its fifth consecutive season-opening win. The Cavaliers beat United Township 34-14 in last year’s opener. … L-P has won 13 straight games against United Township. … Freshman Marion Persich will make his debut at quarterback. He’ll lead a young offensive group that lost its QB, top rusher and top receiver from last fall. Easton Moriarty, Brevyn Vogel and Adrian Arzola will see time at running back, while Noah Zebron and Mikey Hartman are back at receiver. Richie Santiago is the lone returner on the offensive line. Andy Medina moves from guard to tight end. … Defensively, the Cavs will rely on a veteran linebacker corps led by Medina, Danny Beavers and Joshua Bickford. Zebron and Hartman are back in the secondary.

About the Panthers: United Township hasn’t made the playoffs since 2001 and has had only one winning season since the Panthers went 5-1 during the spring 2021 season. … United Township was predicted to finish sixth among the seven teams in the Western Big 6 Conference preseason coaches’ poll. … Senior Christian Peterson takes over at quarterback for Matthew Kelley, who was second in the Western Big 6 in passing last fall and now plays at North Central College. Peterson played the majority of last year’s game against L-P after Kelley was injured. … Other key players for UT are senior WR/DB Cohen Parsons, junior RB Isaiah Navarrete, junior OL Tristan Wallareb and junior OL Eli Oppenheimer.

