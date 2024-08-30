Stillman Valley football vs. Dixon score, news, radio broadcast, how to watch, live coverage

Linemen run through drills during the first day of football practice for Dixon High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

Stillman Valley faces Dixon to open Week 1 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Ty Reynolds will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Stillman Valley vs. Dixon kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Dixon High School

Stillman Valley-Dixon preview

About the Dukes: Dixon is coming off a 9-2 season and looking to reach the playoffs for a 10th straight year. The Dukes have a new starting quarterback in Cullen Shaner, who played receiver last year and takes the reigns from his brother Tyler (1,552 yards and 17 TDs passing, 743 yards and 15 TDs rushing last year). Dixon’s leading rusher, Aiden Wiseman (1,241 yards, 12 TDs rushing) also graduated, but the Dukes return a number of backs with varsity experience. Dixon returns eight starters on defense.

About the Cardinals: This is Stillman Valley’s 75th year of playing football. The Cardinals went 6-5, 5-4 last season. Dixon won last year’s matchup, 28-14.

Friday Night Drive pick: Dixon

How to listen Stillman Valley vs. Dixon football radio broadcast

The game will be broadcast live on WIXN, 95.1

How to watch Stillman Valley vs. Dixon football game livestream

The Stillman Valley vs. Dixon game is available on the NFHS Network

Postgame analysis:

Live updates