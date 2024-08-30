Prairie Ridge football vs. Jacobs score, news, how to watch, live coverage

Prairie Ridge takes on Jacobs to open Week 1 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive editor Alex Kantecki will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

Prairie Ridge vs. Jacobs kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Jacobs High School

Prairie Ridge-Jacobs preview

About the Wolves: Prairie Ridge won the FVC title with a perfect record and then lost to eventual Class 5A state champion Nazareth Academy in the first round of the playoffs. … Mike Frericks takes over as head coach for Chris Schremp, who finished with 187 wins at the school. Frericks, a 2009 Crystal Lake South grad, played at NCAA Division II Sioux Falls. … RB Luke Vanderwiel (561 rushing yards, eight touchdowns last season) will get a lot of work out of the backfield, and Jack Finn (950 yards, 11 touchdowns) will be the team’s starting fullback. … Jace Kranig returns at linebacker after leading the Wolves with 72 tackles, eight tackles for loss and two sacks. … Gavin Tinch and Walter Pollack will anchor a strong Wolves defense that allowed an FVC-low 11.6 points and 129 yards a game.

About the Golden Eagles: Jacobs qualified for the Class 7A playoffs for the third straight year. The Eagles lost to Prairie Ridge 6-0 in last year’s opener. … Jacobs will rely on a strong run game, led by FB Caden DuMelle. As a sophomore, he was fourth in the area last year with 1,277 rushing yards and 12 TDs. RB T.O. Boddie had 696 yards and six scores. … LB-S Luke Gormsen is the “general” of the defense, Jacobs coach Brian Zimmerman said. P.J. Barnes will play multiple key roles, including at tight end, running back and defensive end.

